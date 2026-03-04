$10,000 in scholarships available for Lahainaluna seniors and alumni

Lahainaluna graduation. File PC: (2024) Hawaiʻi Department of Education.

Applications are now open for a total of $10,000 in scholarships available to Lahainaluna High School seniors and alumni for the 2026–2027 school year, the Lahaina Restoration Foundation’s Scholarship Committee announced.

Scholarship awards between $500 and $2000 will be awarded to qualifying seniors who will graduate from Lahainaluna High School in 2026, as well as Lahainaluna High School alumni.

Eligibility requirements for Seniors include being accepted into an accredited two- or four-year college, or university, as well as writing an essay. Alumni must be full-time students currently enrolled in college or university in 2026-2027.

Scholarship applications can be found on the Learn page on the Lahaina Restoration Foundation website at www.lahainarestoration.org.

Senior applications may also be picked up from Ginny Yasutake, College and Career Counselor at Lahainaluna High School.

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, established in 1962, whose mission is to be stewards and storytellers of Lahaina’s historic and cultural heritage.

For more information, please email Ginger Gannon at bunkyg@hawaii.rr.com