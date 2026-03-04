Dept. of the Attorney General: Conviction secured under new habitual unlicensed driver law

Michael Johnson. PC: Hawai‘i Department of the Attorney General

The Department of the Attorney General is the first prosecuting authority in the state of Hawaiʻi to bring charges under the enhanced penalty provisions of Act 212, a law targeting habitual offenders who repeatedly drive without a valid license.

The charges resulted in the prosecution and conviction of Michael Johnson in State v. Michael Johnson, Case No. 1CPC-24-0001429.

Act 212 of the 32nd Legislature of the state of Hawaiʻi was signed into law by Gov. Josh Green on July 5, 2024. The law created enhanced penalties for individuals who habitually drive without a license and was enacted in response to increasing traffic fatalities across the state, including the tragic death of Sara Yara.

“The Department of the Attorney General remains committed to conscientious prosecution and brought these charges in light of Mr. Johnson’s 17 prior convictions for Driving Without a License within the last five years,” said Attorney General Anne Lopez. “Habitual unlicensed drivers pose a serious risk to public safety and Act 212 provides important accountability measures to address that conduct.”

The Department of Law Enforcement investigated the matter and Sheriffs made the initial traffic stop. The case was prosecuted by the Department of the Attorney General’s Criminal Justice Division.