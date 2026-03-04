Immigration protection and enforcement reform bills pass out of House Judiciary Committee

Hawaiʻi House of Representatives – Majority. PC: Facebook.

A slate of bills focused on immigrant rights and state immigration policies has passed out of the House Committee on Judiciary & Hawaiian Affairs ahead of the First Decking deadline on Friday, March 6, 2026.

The measures focus on immigration enforcement operations, individual rights, uniform statewide standards, and protections for vulnerable individuals.

“Members of our communities across the state are experiencing uncertainty and real impacts due to recent federal immigration enforcement actions,” said House Committee on Judiciary & Hawaiian Affairs Chair David A. Tarnas (D-8 North and South Kohala). “Working closely with advocates, the Attorney General, and immigration attorneys, we drafted legislation that is timely and addresses serious concerns that people in our state are facing.”

Chair Tarnas emphasized that the proposed legislation intends to protect constitutional rights and clarify state policies, while not interfering with the lawful responsibilities of federal authorities. He noted that the bills underwent thorough committee discussion, continue to receive public input, and are undergoing legal review.

The following measures passed out of their final committee and are expected to be heard on the House Floor for adoption. Upon adoption, the bills will cross over to the Senate for review.

HB2540 HD1 – Relating to Law Enforcement: Establishes provisions limiting state and federal collaboration for purposes of immigration enforcement operations. Requires law enforcement agencies operating in the State to establish and publicly post written policies regarding civil immigration enforcement, including procedures governing law enforcement officer’s authority to make any inquiry into a person’s civil immigration status.

HB1768 – Relating to Immigration: Prohibits any law enforcement agency or law enforcement official from entering into an agreement under title 8 United States Codes section 1357(g) or any other federal law that permits state or county agencies to engage in immigration enforcement. Prohibits law enforcement agencies or law enforcement officials from engaging in certain immigration-related actions, except under limited circumstances.

HB 1886 HD1 – Relating to Government Operations: Establishes provisions limiting state and federal collaboration for purposes of immigration enforcement operations. Establishes identification and facial coverings standards for state and federal law enforcement officers. Establishes criminal offenses for improper facial coverings and lack of visible identification and unauthorized civil immigration interrogation, arrest, or detention.

HB 1839 HD1 – Relating to Immigration: Requires state and county law enforcement agencies to notify an individual in the custody of a state or county law enforcement agency of their rights before any interview with the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement pertaining to certain matters regarding civil immigration violations can commence. Designates all records relating to United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement access to detained individuals provided by a state or local law enforcement agency as public records. Requires state and county law enforcement agencies that have provided the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement access to a detained individual within the previous year to hold two public forums per year.

HB 1838 HD2 – Relating to Visas: Establishes uniform statewide requirements for policies and processes for the issuance of U and T visa certifications for noncitizen victims of crime that are consistent with federal laws and regulations governing U and T visas. Requires each state and county certifying entity to adopt a policy and process for the issuance of U and T visa certifications, consistent with those statewide requirements. Appropriates funds for the Department of the Attorney General to provide training to certifying entities and certifying officials on all federal and state requirements for U and T visa certifications

HB 1548 – Relating to Sentencing: Limits the maximum term of imprisonment for misdemeanors, or for offenses punishable by up to or not exceeding one year, to three hundred sixty-four days. Allows individuals previously sentenced to a one-year term of imprisonment to apply to the court for a sentence modification to conform to the new limit. Additionally, the following measures passed out of the House Committee on Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs and await scheduling in the House Committee on Finance:

HB 1870 HD2 – Relating to Protected Community Locations: Establishes statewide standards for state and county agencies, officers, employees, and contractors, to limit participation in civil immigration enforcement in or near protected community locations. By 1/1/2027, requires all state and county agencies that operate protected community locations to adopt and post written policies, provide annual staff training, and maintain data privacy protections