Kaunoa Senior Services to hold new West Maui activities for kūpuna this month

Kaunoa Senior Services, a division of the County of Maui Department of Human Concerns, is holding new and ongoing classes and activities this month in West Maui for kūpuna ages 55 and older.

The events will be held at Maui YMCA West Side Resource Center, 226 Kupuohi St., Lahaina, unless otherwise specified. Registration is required; to register, call the Kaunoa West Maui office at 808-270-4310.

New classes and activities include:

Bon Dance Practice: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 4, 11, 18, 25

Tech World – Shopping Apps: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12

Medicare Talk: 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. Monday, March 16

Get Creative – Card Holder: noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19 (make a holder for Post-It notes with calendar and decorated clipboard; $5 kits available for purchase)

Fall Prevention with the state Department of Health: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 25

Kale Salad Taste Testing: 11 a.m. to noon Monday, March 30

Ongoing classes and activities include:

Daily Drip Coffee Hour: 8 to 9 a.m. weekdays

Beginning ʻUkulele with Reuben Pali: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mondays

Advanced ʻUkulele with Reuben Pali: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays

Hula Basics with Kealani Kitaguchi: 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. Tuesdays

Beginning Line Dance with Cal Inouye: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays

Line Dance with Cal Inouye: 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays

Art Open Studio with Juliet DiGiovanni: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Lahaina Civic Center

Move It! with Stacey Shibao: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays

Art Projects with Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Program: noon to 2 p.m. Wednesdays

Tai Chi Movement with Juliet DiGiovanni: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursdays

Tech World: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays

Kaunoa Senior Services provides opportunities for seniors to learn and grow through a variety of ongoing programs throughout Maui County. For general information, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/254/Kaunoa-Senior-Services. Sign up to receive the Kaunoa newsletter at http://mauicounty.gov/thebestyears.