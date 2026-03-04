Kaunoa Senior Services to hold new West Maui activities for kūpuna this month
Kaunoa Senior Services, a division of the County of Maui Department of Human Concerns, is holding new and ongoing classes and activities this month in West Maui for kūpuna ages 55 and older.
The events will be held at Maui YMCA West Side Resource Center, 226 Kupuohi St., Lahaina, unless otherwise specified. Registration is required; to register, call the Kaunoa West Maui office at 808-270-4310.
New classes and activities include:
- Bon Dance Practice: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 4, 11, 18, 25
- Tech World – Shopping Apps: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12
- Medicare Talk: 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. Monday, March 16
- Get Creative – Card Holder: noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19 (make a holder for Post-It notes with calendar and decorated clipboard; $5 kits available for purchase)
- Fall Prevention with the state Department of Health: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 25
- Kale Salad Taste Testing: 11 a.m. to noon Monday, March 30
Ongoing classes and activities include:
- Daily Drip Coffee Hour: 8 to 9 a.m. weekdays
- Beginning ʻUkulele with Reuben Pali: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mondays
- Advanced ʻUkulele with Reuben Pali: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays
- Hula Basics with Kealani Kitaguchi: 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. Tuesdays
- Beginning Line Dance with Cal Inouye: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays
- Line Dance with Cal Inouye: 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays
- Art Open Studio with Juliet DiGiovanni: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Lahaina Civic Center
- Move It! with Stacey Shibao: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays
- Art Projects with Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Program: noon to 2 p.m. Wednesdays
- Tai Chi Movement with Juliet DiGiovanni: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursdays
- Tech World: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays
Kaunoa Senior Services provides opportunities for seniors to learn and grow through a variety of ongoing programs throughout Maui County. For general information, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/254/Kaunoa-Senior-Services. Sign up to receive the Kaunoa newsletter at http://mauicounty.gov/thebestyears.