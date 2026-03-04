Maui News

No significant environmental impact found for Waikapū sewer and water upgrades

By Brian Perry
 March 4, 2026, 7:00 AM HST
* Updated March 4, 7:34 AM
A map shows planned sewage and waterline improvements in the vicinity of Waikō Road in Waikapū. PC: Munekiyo Hiraga

Maui County officials issued a final environmental assessment and finding of no significant impact for a $6 million project to install 5,800 feet of sewer lines and replace aging waterlines for approximately 100 lots in Waikapū.

The Department of Environmental Management and the Department of Water Supply will coordinate the work along Waikō Road and several surrounding neighborhood streets. The project will end affected residents’ reliance on individual wastewater systems and improve fire protection with new fire hydrants.

Construction will take place within County-owned roads, including West Waikō Road, Wilikona Place, Kemoa Place, Keilio Place, Honua Place, Nuna Place, Kilohi Street and Old Waikapū Road.

Work also includes a portion of the state-owned Honoapiʻilani Highway.

The sewer system will eventually connect to the existing Waikapū Homesites Subdivision, allowing those residents to link to the County wastewater system as well.

Department of Environmental Management officials said the project aims to modernize utility infrastructure while improving service reliability for the rural community. Construction work should take about a year.

Residents with ADA compliance questions regarding the project can contact consultant Adam Strubeck at adam@munekiyohiraga.com.

 Brian Perry
Brian Perry worked as a staff writer and editor at The Maui News from 1990 to 2018. Before that, he was a reporter at the Pacific Daily News in Agana, Guam. From 2019 to 2022, he was director of communications in the Office of the Mayor.
Read Full Bio
