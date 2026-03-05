27th Annual State Employees’ Food & Fund Drive, March 4 – May 8

PC: State Employees’ Food and Fund Drive / Hawaiʻi Food Bank

The State of Hawaiʻi, in partnership with Hawaiʻi Foodbank, today officially launched the 2026 Annual State Employees’ Food and Fund Drive. Since 1999, state employees have supported the drive to raise food and funds for Hawaiʻi Foodbank and its statewide affiliates. The Annual Drive will run from March 4 through May 8.

“I am honored to chair the 27th Annual State Employees’ Food and Fund Drive and humbled to join fellow state employees to support Hawaiʻi Foodbank,” said Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke. “In my fourth year serving as chair of this important drive, I continue to admire the spirit, dedication and generosity of our state employees’ commitment to bettering our community.”

The Hawaiʻi Foodbank Hui recently released the 2024-2025 Food Insecurity Report highlighting the continued need for food assistance across the state. The report found that nearly one in three households in Hawaiʻi struggles with food insecurity. This year’s campaign aims to raise the equivalent of 400,000 meals to help ensure families across the islands have access to nutritious food.

“Food insecurity remains a serious challenge for many households across Hawaiʻi,” said Amy Miller, President and CEO of Hawaiʻi Foodbank. “We must be willing to talk openly about it to truly understand how it affects our families, kūpuna and keiki. When our community comes together to host food and fund drives and raise awareness, we help break down the stigma and remind people that Hawaiʻi Foodbank is here for everyone.”

In addition to launching this year’s drive, Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke announced a new opportunity for state employees to support Hawaiʻi Foodbank through voluntary payroll deductions, making it easier to contribute year-round. Leaders from public sector unions joined the announcement on Wednesday.

“As we know, state employees are the backbone of Hawaiʻi and help keep our state running,” said Randy Perreira, Executive Director of the Hawaiʻi Government Employees Association and President of Hawaiʻi State AFL-CIO. “State employees consistently step up to support their communities, and we encourage our members who are able to continue supporting Hawai‘i Foodbank not only during the Annual State Employees’ Food and Fund Drive but also through year-round charitable giving through voluntary payroll deductions.”

“Mahalo to Lt. Governor Luke and Hawaiʻi Foodbank for their leadership in helping ensure our communities continue to have access to food, especially during times of hardship,” said Kalani Werner, State Director of United Public Workers. “Many of us have seen food insecurity firsthand or through family members, friends or neighbors. It is important that people know support is available and that our members stand with them.”

The 2024-2025 Food Insecurity Report also found that more than half of young adults ages 18-29 experience food insecurity, including 58 percent of those currently enrolled in higher education.

“With many food insecure individuals being young adults, particularly those enrolled in higher education, it is crucial for the University of Hawaiʻi to continue its support of the Hawaiʻi Foodbank’s mission,” said University of Hawaiʻi President Wendy Hensel. “UH proudly partners with the Hawaiʻi Foodbank to address food insecurity through our campus Food Pantries and the Hawaiʻi Food Vault, which serves students in need.”

“We are proud to stand with our members in the fight against food insecurity,” said Christian Fern, University of Hawaiʻi Professional Assembly Executive Director. “Members of our higher education community, especially students, sometimes face significant financial challenges. Supporting Hawaiʻi Foodbank’s work helps ensure that everyone in Hawaiʻi has access to the food they need.”

Food insecurity also continues to impact Hawaiʻi’s keiki. The report found that one in three children experienced food insecurity in 2024–2025, and one in ten lived in households where at least one child experienced hunger. Funds raised through the drive will support Hawaiʻi Foodbank’s daily operations and programs, including School and Summer Food Programs.

“Like many students across the state, I benefited from housing and food assistance programs growing up and understand firsthand what it means to experience food insecurity,” said Osa Tui, Jr., President of the Hawaiʻi State Teachers Association. “As educators and caretakers of Hawaiʻi’s keiki, our members know how critical food security is for student success. The Annual State Employees’ Food and Fund Drive helps provide immediate relief while supporting the long-term goal of ensuring every child and family in Hawaiʻi has access to food.”