Maui News

Grant applications sought by March 20 for County’s Kīhei Clean & Safe Program

March 5, 2026, 7:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Fiscal Year 2026 grant applications open this Friday, March 6, for the Kīhei Clean & Safe Program, which is designed to help cultivate a clean and safe environment in South Maui, the County of Maui Office of Economic Development announced. The application deadline is end of day on March 20, 2026.  

Funds for the Kīhei Clean & Safe Program are provided via line-item grant. As such, application

submittals must respond to the intended mission and goals of the program.

OED is seeking an organization that will:

  • Work with the community to establish a clean and safe environment for the South Maui area
  • Provide outreach and support to houseless individuals
  • Bridge the gap between social services and houseless individuals
  • Provide a sense of security for merchants within South Maui
  • Provide a presence to deter disruptive behavior
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Nonprofit and for-profit organizations may submit applications using Submittable Inc. software platform on the County OED page: https://mauioed.submittable.com/submit.

Detailed guidelines, eligibility criteria and information on required documents may be found in the FY26 Grants Handbook at https://mauioed.submittable.com/submit. Potential applicants are advised to review the handbook thoroughly to ensure a complete and competitive application.

For more information, contact OED, which is a part of the County of Maui Office of the Mayor, at 808-270-6223.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants

South
Maui

Kihei • Wailea • Makena

Central
Maui

Kahului • Wailuku • Ma‘alaea

North Shore
& Upcountry

Haiku • Hali‘imaile • Makawao • Pukalani • Haiku • Kula

West
Maui

Kaanapali • Lahaina • Olowalu