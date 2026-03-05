Grant applications sought by March 20 for County’s Kīhei Clean & Safe Program

Fiscal Year 2026 grant applications open this Friday, March 6, for the Kīhei Clean & Safe Program, which is designed to help cultivate a clean and safe environment in South Maui, the County of Maui Office of Economic Development announced. The application deadline is end of day on March 20, 2026.

Funds for the Kīhei Clean & Safe Program are provided via line-item grant. As such, application

submittals must respond to the intended mission and goals of the program.

OED is seeking an organization that will:

Work with the community to establish a clean and safe environment for the South Maui area

Provide outreach and support to houseless individuals

Bridge the gap between social services and houseless individuals

Provide a sense of security for merchants within South Maui

Provide a presence to deter disruptive behavior

Nonprofit and for-profit organizations may submit applications using Submittable Inc. software platform on the County OED page: https://mauioed.submittable.com/submit.

Detailed guidelines, eligibility criteria and information on required documents may be found in the FY26 Grants Handbook at https://mauioed.submittable.com/submit. Potential applicants are advised to review the handbook thoroughly to ensure a complete and competitive application.

For more information, contact OED, which is a part of the County of Maui Office of the Mayor, at 808-270-6223.

