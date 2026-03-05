Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center Art Affair 2026 online silent auction now open to the public

Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center. PC: courtesy

The online silent auction for Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center’s Art Affair 2026 is now live, offering the community an opportunity to bid on an exciting collection of artwork, experiences, and one-of-a-kind offerings while supporting arts education and creative programs on Maui.

The auction opened March 2 at 5 p.m. and will remain open through March 8 at 5 p.m. Supporters can browse items and place bids from anywhere through the online auction platform: https://artaffair2026.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse

The silent auction is part of Art Affair 2026, the annual fundraising event benefiting Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center. Located on the historic Kaluanui Estate in Upcountry Maui, the Hui has served as a gathering place for artists and creative learners for more than 90 years. The nonprofit organization is dedicated to inspiring creativity through arts education, exhibitions, and community engagement.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Proceeds from the silent auction directly support the Hui’s year-round programs, including art classes and workshops for all ages, professional exhibitions, artist residencies, outreach programs, and scholarship opportunities. Funds raised also help maintain shared studio spaces and equipment that provide artists with the tools and environment needed to create from start to finish.

The auction features a wide variety of items donated by artists, local businesses, and community supporters. Bidders will find original artwork, unique experiences, and special items that celebrate Maui’s vibrant creative community.

In addition to bidding online, select silent auction items can be viewed in person at the Hui during normal gallery hours throughout the auction period. Visitors are encouraged to stop by, explore the historic estate, and see some of the featured items up close.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Hui’s gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.