Kīhei Charter School opens enrollment and information sessions for 2026-27 year

The Kīhei Charter School Surf Team celebrates after having the highest place at a competition in the boys’ division in school history. The school is hosting three open houses this month for families seeking to enroll their children in the tuition-free public school. Courtesy photo

Kīhei Charter School is hosting three open house sessions in March for families seeking to enroll students in the tuition-free public school for the upcoming 2026-2027 academic year.

The information sessions are scheduled for March 11, 25, and 30 at the school’s campus at 650 Līpoa Parkway. All meetings begin at 5 p.m.

Head of School Michael Stubbs said the sessions will provide a tour of the three-story facility and explain the school’s project-based learning model. The school serves students in elementary (K-5), middle (6-8), and high school (9-12) grade levels.

Securing a spot in the charter school depends on a state-mandated lottery system used when applicant numbers exceed available classroom seats. To qualify for the first lottery, parents must submit completed applications to the school office or by mail with a postmark no later than March 31. School officials said they will not accept applications via email or fax.

The first lottery selection will take place at 5:30 p.m. April 7 in the school cafeteria.

A second lottery is scheduled for May 5. Applications for the second round must be postmarked by April 30. Both lottery events are open to the public.

The 2026-2027 school term is scheduled to run from Aug. 3, 2026, to May 27, 2027.

Prospective families can find applications at the information sessions, the school office or online at kiheicharter.org. The school office is open weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. It can be reached at 808-875-0700.

The Kīhei Charter School Student Records office will send parent enrollment or waitlist information via email as soon as it becomes available.