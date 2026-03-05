Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi public meeting seeks input on future transportation needs

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation invites everyone to share their thoughts on future land transportation needs for freight, motorists, transit, bicyclists and pedestrians as part of the Statewide Long-Range Land Transportation Plan update.

The plan is HDOT’s roadmap for how to improve the transportation systems people rely on to get around, through 2045. It examines current and future needs, considers issues like congestion, safety, sea‑level rise, erosion and changing travel patterns, and works with community members to identify priorities and solutions. The plan helps guide decisions about what projects to fund and how to keep critical routes safe, reliable and resilient for the future.

A round of public meetings on the plan in March 2025, shared plan goals and objectives and existing and forecast conditions. Surveys to solicit feedback on needs and opportunities were collected during these meetings. For the April 2026 meeting, HDOT will share the results from the surveys and outcomes from our scenario planning task, financial forecast and funding strategies.

Public Meeting

Share your thoughts at the Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi public meeting. A presentation will kick off the session.

Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi Long-Range Land Transportation Plans

Wednesday, April 1, Microsoft Teams Evening meeting: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here: https://events.gcc.teams.microsoft.com/event/7c76d593-4b26-4595-9867-d3026ce1d1f0@3847dec6-63b2-43f9-a6d0-58a40aaa1a10



Can’t attend the virtual meeting?

Visit the project website (Statewide and Regional LRLTPʻs) for more information and to view the meeting recordings.

To request language interpretation, an auxiliary aid or special services (e.g. sign language, interpreter, materials, in alternate format), please contact the HDOT Public Affairs Office prior to the meeting date. Please submit requests in a timely manner to allow for an adequate period to fulfill requests.

Text telephone (TTY) users may use the telecommunication relay service (TRS) to contact HDOT.