Maui Open to return Sept. 11-13, 2026

King Kamehameha Golf Club. PC: courtesy

Following a one-year break in competition, the Maui Open will return Sept. 11–13, 2026 and be contested at The King Kamehameha Golf Club. Event stakeholders and supporters are bringing Hawaiʻi’s flagship golf event for professionals and competitive amateurs back to Maui.

The 2026 Maui Open will be presented by Maui Toyota, with additional support from founding donors, and underscores the community’s commitment to sustaining and elevating one of Hawaiʻi’s most storied golf championships.

The King Kamehameha Golf Club, recognized as Maui’s premier private club, offers a challenging 18-hole, par-72, 7,060-yard golf course with sweeping bi‑coastal views that create a striking championship setting and a spectacular Frank Lloyd Wright–designed clubhouse.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

First contested in 1952 (originally as the Maui Invitational), the Maui Open’s lineage includes champions who have helped cement the tournament’s statewide prestige, including past champions Tadd Fujikawa (2009), Lance Suzuki (1976, 1985, 1989), Casey Nakama (1992, 1998, 2001) and Ted Makalena (1961 & 1967).

“The Maui Open brings our community together around world‑class golf and genuine aloha,” said Maui Open Board of Directors Chairman Mike Morris. “With the support of Maui Toyota, our founding donors, and through our partnership with The King Kamehameha Golf Club, 2026 will be a special chapter in the event’s history.”

New in 2026, the Maui Open has transitioned to a charitable non-profit organization that is committed to giving back to the community that has supported this event for more than 70 years – with a focus on youth development, local programs, and opportunities that enrich life on Maui.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tournament Format & Key Details

Dates: Sept. 11–13, 2026 (Friday–Sunday). Pro‑Am and practice rounds are scheduled for Friday, Sept. 11 (Pro‑Am shotgun at 1 p.m.; practice round available via the pro shop and included with entry).

Championship Structure: 36 holes of stroke play under USGA, Aloha Section PGA, and local rules at The King Kamehameha Golf Club. Ties for each flight will be decided by sudden‑death playoff.

Flights & Eligibility: Championship Flight (Black Tees): Professionals and amateurs with a USGA handicap index of 6.2 or lower (gross). Senior Flight (Blue/White Combo): Age 55+, handicap 6.2 or lower (gross). Super Senior Flight (Gold Tees): Age 65+, handicap 6.2 or lower (gross). A‑Flight (White Tees): Amateurs with handicap 15.4 or lower (net). Committee may adjust handicaps. Women’s Flight (Red Tees): Amateurs with handicap 15.4 or lower (gross & net winners; committee may adjust handicaps).



ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We’re honored to host the Maui Open and to showcase our course and clubhouse for players and fans. From the club’s distinctive setting to the event’s multi-flight format that unites professionals and top amateurs, this championship embodies the spirit of the game and the resilience of the Maui community,” said King Kamehameha Golf Club General Manager Aaron Williams. “We’re grateful for the support of Maui Toyota and founding donors, and we look forward to an inspiring week of golf that celebrates Hawaiʻi’s players, partners, and fans.”

Visit www.MauiOpen.org for entry forms, eligibility details, and for volunteer opportunities. The registration deadline is Aug. 20, 2026.