Maui visitor industry scholarship applications open for 2026

Past Scholarship Recipients of Lahainaluna High School with MHLA Executive Director, John Pele

The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association is accepting applications for three scholarship programs through April 25 to support Maui County students pursuing hospitality and culinary careers.

The annual awards provide financial assistance to high school and college students, helping local families offset the rising costs of higher education for those entering the tourism industry.

Interested students can apply for the Academy of Hospitality & Tourism Pathways scholarship, which prioritizes applicants dedicated to visitor industry professions. Former students of the academy program are also eligible to submit applications by the April 25 deadline.

Past Scholarship Recipients of Kamehameha Schools Maui with Tets Yamazaki, GM of Sheraton Maui and MHLA ED. Photos Courtesy of MHLA.

A second opportunity, the UH Maui Hospitality & Culinary Student Scholarship, targets residents currently enrolled at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College. Organizers said awardees will receive their scholarships during the ʻAi Pono Awards in April. The deadline for this specific fund is April 17.

The association also offers a scholarship for its members and their family members. This program evaluates applicants based on academic performance, leadership, and community service.

Andaz General Manager Richard Elliott takes a break for a selfie photo while lecturing Baldwin High School students in the Academy of Hospitality & Tourism Pathways program. PC: Maui Hotel & Lodging Association

Funding for the scholarships comes from the association’s Excellence in Education Golf Tournament held each August.

Applications and eligibility requirements are available at mauihla.org.