Two fugitives arrested on Kauaʻi, pending extradition to California

L-R: Shane Mahoney, 39, of California; Arianna Mitchell, 22, of California.

Two individuals wanted in California in connection with the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer were arrested Tuesday evening at Poʻipū Beach on Kauaʻi following a coordinated multi-agency operation.

On March 3, 2026, at approximately 7:20 p.m., members of the Kauaʻi Police Department, the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, the State of Hawaiʻi Sheriff’s Division, and the Los Angeles Police Department conducted a coordinated operation to locate and arrest Shane Mahoney, 39, of California, and Arianna Mitchell, 22, of California.

Upon contact with law enforcement, Mitchell fled on foot, resulting in a brief foot pursuit. Officers apprehended both subjects without further incident.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Mahoney was wanted on a warrant for Attempted Murder and Assault with a Firearm upon a Peace Officer in connection with a Feb. 22, 2026, incident in which a deputy sheriff’s marked patrol vehicle was struck by gunfire. Mitchell was sought on a warrant for Accessory After the Fact. Both individuals are being held pending extradition proceedings to California.

“This was a strong collaborative effort between multiple agencies,” said Chief Kalani Ke. “Mahalo to all the officers and agencies involved, including our partners with the U.S. Marshals Service, the Hawaiʻi Sheriff’s Division, the Los Angeles Police Department, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, and our Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, for their work in safely locating and apprehending these individuals before they could harm anyone else. Thanks to their efforts, no one was injured, and these individuals will be held accountable for their actions.”

“When agencies work together, fugitives have fewer places to hide. This apprehension reflects the power of collaboration and our shared commitment to public safety,” said Kaua‘i County Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca Like.

“The safety and security of our local communities is the number one priority,” said Acting US Marshal Justin Leong. “In collaboration with the Kaua‘i Police Department and all local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies in Hawai‘i, the US Marshals Service is dedicated to apprehending all violent offenders, local or from the mainland, who jeopardize the safety of our communities.”