Cultural celebration honors Queen Kaʻahumanu’s 258th Birthday, March 15

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center invites the Maui community and visitors to honor the legacy of one of Hawaiʻi’s most influential leaders during a special celebration commemorating the 258th birthday of Queen Kaʻahumanu.

The celebration will take place on Sunday, March 15, beginning with a traditional lei draping ceremony led by the ʻAhahui Kaʻahumanu royal society. As hoʻokupu, a six-foot open lei will be placed upon the statue of Queen Kaʻahumanu located at Center Court.

Following the ceremony, the ʻAhahui Kaʻahumanu Society will present the inaugural Queen’s Gallery Experience, an interactive cultural and artistic showcase celebrating Hawaiian heritage, moʻolelo, and community. The gallery will be open from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will be located on the first-floor next to Bath & Body Works.

A highlight of the experience will be the Society’s treasured portrait of Queen Kaʻahumanu, a one-of-a-kind piece gifted to the organization more than 30 years ago. Through cultural demonstrations, storytelling, and interactive presentations, guests will learn about the Queen’s life, leadership, and lasting legacy.

The gallery will also feature talk story sessions about the historic portrait, traditional lei hulu (feather lei) demonstrations, and kapa moʻolelo presentations. In addition, attendees will learn about the legacy of Lucy K. Peabody and the continued lineage of the ʻAhahui Kaʻahumanu. Local artists Philip Sabado and Sean Baba will present special works honoring Queen Kaʻahumanu and her time as ruler in Lahaina, Maui.

The event is free and open to the public. Queen Kaʻahumanu Center welcomes Maui ʻohana, keiki, kūpuna, visitors, and the broader community to come together in remembrance and celebration of Hawaiʻi’s Kuhina Nui.

Queen Kaʻahumanu was a visionary leader who helped reshape Hawaiʻi’s political and cultural landscape. As the favored wife of King Kamehameha I, she later served as Kuhina Nui of the Hawaiian Kingdom and played a pivotal role in transformative societal changes, including the abolition of the kapu system and the promotion of Christianity. Her enduring legacy continues to inspire generations throughout Hawaiʻi.

“This event offers a meaningful opportunity to learn about and participate in the traditions that honor one of Hawaiʻi’s most impactful leaders,” said Kauwela Bisquera, General Manager of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. “We are honored to celebrate the Queen’s birthday, life, and legacy with our community.”