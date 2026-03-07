Jersey Mike’s Subs encourages diners to ‘sub-port’ Special Olympics Hawaiʻi

PC: Special Olympics Hawaiʻi

This March, Jersey Mike’s Subs is joining forces with Special Olympics Hawaiʻi to make a “sub-stantial” impact on the local community during the company’s annual Month of Giving campaign. Starting March 1, 2026, customers will have the option to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar or make a donation at any Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurant in Hawaiʻi — six locations on Oʻahu and three on Maui — as well as on the Jersey Mike’s Subs mobile app.

Donations will benefit Special Olympics Hawaiʻi athletes, enabling the organization to send Hui O Hawaiʻi (made up of 30 local athletes, coaches, and staff) to compete in basketball, bowling and track and field at the USA Games June 20-26, in Minnesota.

As a part of the Month of Giving initiative, Jersey Mike’s Subs is committed to donating 100% of the sales made at all Jersey Mike’s Subs Hawaiʻi locations on their “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 25, to support Special Olympics and Hui O Hawaiʻi as they train to represent our state at the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games.

“We are incredibly grateful to Jersey Mike’s Subs for their commitment to supporting our local athletes,” said Tracey Bender, Director of Development for Special Olympics Hawaiʻi. “Their Month of Giving is more than a fundraiser — it’s a powerful example of how local businesses and our community can come together to create life-changing opportunities for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.”

This March, Jersey Mike’s Subs hopes to exceed last year’s national fundraising total of $30 million and help local charities fulfill their mission and make a difference. Since the Month of Giving program began in 2011, Jersey Mike’s Subs has raised more than $143 million for local charities. This year, Jersey Mike’s Subs Hawaiʻi will aim to raise $120,000 for Special Olympics Hawaiʻi and Hui O Hawaiʻi.

“We are proud to support the inspiring athletes of Hui O Hawaiʻi and their quest to represent our state and bring home the gold,” says Tim Januszewski, Owner of Jersey Mike’s Subs Hawaiʻi. “Jersey Mike’s Subs is grateful to have the opportunity to raise funds to help get the team to the USA Games and we hope the community will join us for the Day of Giving on March 25 where 100% of sales will be donated.”