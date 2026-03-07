Maui News

Kōkua Pool closed temporarily March 7-8 for emergency maintenance due to waterline break

March 7, 2026, 7:00 AM HST
The Kokua Pool would remain open for public recreational use while nearby public property would be subdivided for a 100-unit workforce housing development by Hale Makua Health Services. PC: Brian Perry

Kōkua Pool in Kahului will be closed Saturday, Mar. 7 and Sunday, Mar. 8, 2026, for pool maintenance due to a waterline break, the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation announced.

For updates on pool hours, call Maui County pool hotline at 808-270-8208. For general pool information, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/aquatics

