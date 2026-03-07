Leaders with Aloha FurEver Pets to speak at Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset meeting

Speaker, Wendy Hornack, founder of Aloha FurEver Pets Foundation will discuss expanding access to spay and neuter services on Maui during a Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset meeting. PC: courtesy

Information about the Aloha FurEver Pets Foundation will be shared during the upcoming March 17 meeting of the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset. Guest speakers are organization leaders Wendy Hornack and Alec Estrada.

During the presentation, the Hornack and Estrada will share the mission and ongoing work of Aloha FurEver Pets Foundation, a Maui-based nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of animals through spay and neuter initiatives, community education, and collaborative partnerships across the island. The discussion will highlight recent accomplishments, including community clinics and grassroots outreach efforts, as well as AFPF’s vision for expanding access to humane animal care on Maui.

The presentation is part of AFPF’s ongoing effort to build awareness, strengthen community relationships, and invite collaboration with local organizations committed to service and stewardship.

The meeting will be held at the YMCA West Side Resource Center, located in the old Tamura’s building in Emerald Plaza. The address is 226 Kupuohi Street in Lahaina. The social period will begin at 5 p.m., with the meeting program scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Bottled water and a light snack is available for purchase. To attend this meeting email Club Service Chair Laura Stanton at lstanton127@outlook.com.