OHA and GoFarm Hawaiʻi Launch Cultivating Canoe Crops Course on Hawaiʻi Island

Ti leaf lei. PC: Wendy Osher

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs is working to support Native Hawaiian farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs through Mahiʻai Development, a pathway within its Kūlana ʻĀina food systems initiative.

OHA in collaboration with GoFarm Hawaiʻi, is offering the Cultivating Canoe Crops Course, a six-week agricultural development program on Hawaiʻi Island. The program combines online instruction with hands-on field training. The course runs from April 9 through May 30, 2026, and is open to Hawaiʻi residents age 18 and older.

Interested Native Hawaiian farmers or agricultural entrepreneurs can register online at oha.org/kulana-aina.

Space is limited. The application deadline is March 15, 2026. Applicants will be notified if they are selected by March 20.

The five online courses are on Thursday evenings (5:30 – 7 p.m.) and the five in-person courses are on Saturday mornings (8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.) at the GoFarm Hawaiʻi ʻAlae site in East Hawaiʻi Island along with field visits to other locations.

Maiʻa (banana). PC: Wendy Osher

The course will focus on cultivating traditional canoe crops — such as kalo, ʻōlena (turmeric), kō (sugarcane), maiʻa (banana), lāʻī (tī leaf) and ʻulu (breadfruit), from planting to harvest.

Participants will learn processing techniques such as juicing kō and preparing ‘ōlena and moving crops through the food system and market opportunities.

Farmers dedicated to cultivating and advancing canoe crop food production will meet and can network together, strengthening their businesses and Hawaiʻi’s food security.

OHA is encouraging interested residents to apply early. Participants who do not live on Hawaiʻi Island are responsible for their own travel costs. Limited travel support may be available for Native Hawaiian participants who hold an HRP card or complete the Hawaiian Registry Program verification process.

“OHA is committed to supporting Native Hawaiian participation in agriculture through Kūlana ʻĀina, our food systems initiative focused on strengthening skills, and expanding opportunities across Hawaiʻi’s food economy,” said Poni Askew, director of Economic & Business Resilience. “Through our collaboration with GoFarm Hawaiʻi, this program offers hands-on training rooted in traditional crops and agricultural practices.”

The Cultivating Canoe Crops Course is part of OHA’s broader Kūlana ʻĀina initiative, which connects training, business development, and market opportunities to support Native Hawaiian participation across Hawaiʻi’s food system. Participants may also be connected to additional training, technical assistance, and business development opportunities through OHA’s Kūlana ʻĀina initiative.

For more information about Kūlana ʻĀina and Mahiʻai Development opportunities, visit Mahiʻai Development: Cultivating Canoe Crops Course at oha.org/kulana-aina.