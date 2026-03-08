Young chefs throughout Hawaiʻi in grades 5–12 are invited to compete in the 4-H “Grow Eat Think (GET) Local” Video Cooking Contest.

The competition teaches keiki about nutrition, food safety, kitchen skills and presentation.

The 4-H “Grow Eat Think (GET) Local” Video Cooking Contest 2025 grand prize winner “Pot of Gold” by Tina of the 4-H Pineapples Club on Hawaiʻi Island, made with mango, dates, walnuts, cacao powder and avocado. (Photo Courtesy: University of Hawaiʻi)

Winners receive an immersive farm and food adventure on Oʻahu, going behind the scenes to learn directly from professionals in the culinary arts and local agriculture.

Budding cooks should create a 5- to 7-minute video preparing a healthy recipe with at least one locally sourced fruit, vegetable or protein.

Keiki are encouraged to get creative and explore Hawaiʻi’s amazing food choices.

“We are thrilled to offer this engaging contest to Hawaiʻi’s young people,” said Hawaiʻi 4-H Educational Specialist Judy Scoville-Layfield in announcing the contest. “It’s a fun way to promote healthy eating, support local agriculture and help young people develop essential life skills.”

And it’s open to all keiki — no 4-H membership needed.

Key dates

Registration deadline: March 20.

March 20. Video submission due: March 27.

March 27. Register online.

This event is sponsored by Hawaiʻi 4-H, GET Local Healthy Food Systems and University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resilience.

Visit the contest website for additional information.