Young chefs throughout Hawaiʻi in grades 5–12 are invited to compete in the 4-H “Grow Eat Think (GET) Local” Video Cooking Contest.
The competition teaches keiki about nutrition, food safety, kitchen skills and presentation.
Winners receive an immersive farm and food adventure on Oʻahu, going behind the scenes to learn directly from professionals in the culinary arts and local agriculture.
Budding cooks should create a 5- to 7-minute video preparing a healthy recipe with at least one locally sourced fruit, vegetable or protein.
Keiki are encouraged to get creative and explore Hawaiʻi’s amazing food choices.
“We are thrilled to offer this engaging contest to Hawaiʻi’s young people,” said Hawaiʻi 4-H Educational Specialist Judy Scoville-Layfield in announcing the contest. “It’s a fun way to promote healthy eating, support local agriculture and help young people develop essential life skills.”
And it’s open to all keiki — no 4-H membership needed.
This event is sponsored by Hawaiʻi 4-H, GET Local Healthy Food Systems and University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resilience.
Visit the contest website for additional information.