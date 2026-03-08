Maui News

Puʻunēnē Avenue night closures start March 10 in Kahului

March 8, 2026, 12:00 PM HST
A map shows a nighttime road closure for Puʻunēnē Avenue between Wākea Avenue and West and East Kauaʻi streets in Kahului and a detour route. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation will close Puʻunēnē Avenue between Wākea Avenue and West and East Kauaʻi streets for two nights starting March 10 to allow crews to do traffic signal work.

The nightly closures run from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. through Thursday morning, March 12.

For late night or early morning drivers through Kahului, the road closure means a detour through neighborhood streets while contractors upgrade the signals at the Wākea Avenue intersection.

Department officials said motorists can bypass the work zone by turning west on West Wākea Avenue, heading south on Lono Avenue, and returning to Puʻunēnē via West Kauaʻi Street.

The work is part of a larger improvement project intended to increase lane capacity and modernize signals on the central Maui thoroughfare.

Department officials noted the schedule depends on the weather and may change if rain persists.

