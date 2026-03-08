State officials warn of deceptive solar sales tactics

State agencies are warning Hawaiʻi residents about door-to-door salespeople falsely claiming that government programs provide free solar panels, emphasizing that state employees do not use cold-calling or home visits to sell equipment.

The Hawaiʻi Green Infrastructure Authority reported receiving a recent surge in complaints involving representatives who use misleading tactics to pitch solar photovoltaic and energy storage systems.

Officials with the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism said the state does not provide free solar systems and reminded the public that government employees must present official photo identification upon request.

Deceptive pitches can lead to high-interest debt or equipment that does not perform as promised, rather than the “free” energy solution advertised at the front door.

State law prohibits unfair or deceptive acts in commerce, and consumers have three business days to cancel a door-to-door transaction without penalty.

Residents who encounter aggressive sales tactics or individuals falsely claiming to represent the state’s Green Energy Money $aver program should file a complaint with the Office of Consumer Protection.

Reports can be made at consumercomplaint.hawaii.gov or by calling 1-844-808-3222. Officials suggest providing the salesperson’s name, company and any audio or video recordings of the interaction.

The warning coincides with National Consumer Protection Week. Residents can also contact the Hawaiʻi Green Infrastructure Authority directly at 808-587-3868 to verify the legitimacy of any program.