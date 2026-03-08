Maui News

US Rep. Tokuda schedules town hall meetings for Lahaina, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi

March 8, 2026, 10:00 AM HST
US Rep. Jill Tokuda

US Rep. Jill Tokuda will host a series of town hall meetings across Maui County starting March 21 to discuss federal policies and address resident concerns regarding the current presidential administration.

The meetings provide a venue for constituents to ask questions directly of the congresswoman, whose district includes the Neighbor Islands and rural Oʻahu.

Attendees can expect Tokuda to address federal issues, including disaster recovery, housing and local infrastructure funding.

The Maui County schedule:

Residents planning to attend are asked to RSVP through links available on the Representative’s official website at tokuda.house.gov.

