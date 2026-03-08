US Rep. Tokuda schedules town hall meetings for Lahaina, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi

US Rep. Jill Tokuda

US Rep. Jill Tokuda will host a series of town hall meetings across Maui County starting March 21 to discuss federal policies and address resident concerns regarding the current presidential administration.

The meetings provide a venue for constituents to ask questions directly of the congresswoman, whose district includes the Neighbor Islands and rural Oʻahu.

Attendees can expect Tokuda to address federal issues, including disaster recovery, housing and local infrastructure funding.

The Maui County schedule:

Lahaina: March 21, 10 to 11 a.m. at the Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall. RSVP at https://bit.ly/lahainatownhall26

at https://bit.ly/lahainatownhall26 Molokaʻi: April 11, 10 to 11 a.m. at the Mitchell Pauʻole Center in Kaunakakai. RSVP at https://bit.ly/molokaitownhall26

https://bit.ly/molokaitownhall26 Lānaʻi: April 25, 10 to 11 a.m. at the ILWU Local 142 hall in Lānaʻi City. RSVP at https://bit.ly/lanaitownhall26

Residents planning to attend are asked to RSVP through links available on the Representative’s official website at tokuda.house.gov.