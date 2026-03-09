Applications available for 2026 Hulihia Maui Strong Fellowship Program

Hulihia, Center for Sustainable Systems. PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.

Hulihia has announced the third year of its Hulihia Maui Strong Fellowship Program, an initiative designed to engage Maui residents in addressing critical challenges for Maui’s long-term care and post-fire recovery.

Funded by the Maui Strong Fund of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, this program provides fellowship opportunities with a $10,000 per year stipend for participants to contribute meaningful, impactful work. Fellows are encouraged to design projects that align with their personal interests, career goals, and areas of expertise while advancing Hulihia’s mission in Lahaina’s recovery.

Here are just a few examples of potential project themes:

Culturally based projects that support revitalization of Lahaina’s community.

A systems-based approach to Lahaina’s fire recovery.

Research that examines the environmental role in cultivating long term support.

If you or someone you know is passionate about contributing high-quality, impactful work to Lahaina’s recovery, we encourage you to apply or share this opportunity.

The application deadline is Friday, March 20.

Complete information is here and application is here.