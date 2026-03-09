Maui Nui District honors scouting volunteers, celebrates Eagle Scouts

Maui Silver Beavers.

Scouting America, Aloha Council’s Maui Nui District recently honored outstanding volunteers and celebrated the achievements of local youth during the “Hearts of Service” Recognition Brunch at Camp Maluhia.

The annual event, held Feb. 22, recognized adult leaders whose dedication strengthens Scouting across Maui, along with members of the Eagle Scout Class of 2025, whose service projects have improved schools, community spaces and nonprofit facilities throughout the island.

Will Bailey Silver Beaver and his family.

Among the district’s highest honors, Will Bailey received the Silver Beaver Award, Scouting America’s council-level distinguished service award. The recognition honors adult leaders who have made a significant impact on youth through years of service and dedication to the Scouting program.

Bailey, a longtime volunteer with Troop 1 and the Order of the Arrow, has supported youth leadership, organized community service efforts and helped expand opportunities for Scouts to participate in regional and international events. Over the years, he has also volunteered his professional culinary skills at numerous Scouting activities and service events on Maui.

The District Award of Merit, one of the highest honors presented at the district level, recognizes adult volunteers who provide exceptional service to Scouting, the lives of youth and their communities.

Paul Petro P40 and family.

Shari DeJesus T180 Scoutmaster of the Year recipient Makawao Hongwanji and her family.

District awards presented during the brunch included:

Cubmaster of the Year: Paul Petro, Pack 40

Scoutmaster of the Year: Shari DeJesus, Troop 180

Imua Awards: Megan Nakashima, Pukalani Superette Kathy Kitagawa, Troop 18



Kathy Kitagawa T18 Makawao Hongwanji receiving Imua award from her son Brayden Kitagawa.

The Maui Nui District also recognized new Eagle Scouts whose service projects benefited local organizations across Maui. Members of the Eagle Scout Class of 2025 include:

William George, Troop 40, Wailuku Hongwanji Mission

Galen Okamoto, Troop 40, Wailuku Hongwanji Mission

Zach Kuraoka, Troop 40, Wailuku Hongwanji Mission

Chase Nozaki, Troop 40, Wailuku Hongwanji Mission

Talan Akina Chong, Troop 1, University of Hawaiʻi Maui College

Brandon Wright, Troop 100, Valhalla Farms

Jon Brooks, Troop 1, University of Hawaiʻi Maui College

Aaron Omuro, Troop 40, Wailuku Hongwanji Mission

Julian Cortez, Troop 22, Kīhei Charter School

Eagle Scout Brandon Wright and his parents.

Collectively, the Eagle Scout Class of 2025 contributed more than 827 hours of community service, improving schools, community facilities and public spaces across Maui.

“These Eagle Scout projects reflect the leadership and commitment we hope every young person gains through Scouting,” said Blake Parsons, Scout Executive and CEO of Scouting America, Aloha Council. “Behind each of these Scouts are dedicated volunteers who guide them, challenge them and help them grow. Their mentorship plays an important role in shaping the leaders we see emerging in communities across Maui.”

Through the dedication of volunteers and the leadership of young people across Maui, Scouting continues to prepare youth to serve their communities and grow into capable leaders.

Ellen Loucks outgoing District Chair for Maui Nui being recognized for her long term service.

Scouting America, Aloha Council has been building young leaders of character across Hawaii for more than a century. Serving over 4,000 youth statewide, we deliver values-based programs that help young people grow into confident, service-minded leaders.

From Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA to Sea Scouts, Venturing, and Exploring, youth gain hands-on experience, lead service projects, and grow into confident leaders. Guided by a Board of dedicated local business and community leaders and supported by more than 2,000 volunteers, Aloha Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to strengthening Hawaii’s youth and the communities they will one day lead. Learn more at ScoutingHawaii.org