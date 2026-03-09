Mayor Bissen appoints Margaret Willis as new County Director of Human Concerns

Margaret “Maggie” Willis. PC: courtesy

Citing successful houseless programs in major California cities and her deep experience addressing human needs with compassion, Mayor Richard Bissen appointed Margaret “Maggie” Willis as the new County of Maui Director of the Department of Human Concerns.

The appointment has yet to be confirmed by Maui County Council. After a nationwide search of 21 applicants, Willis was chosen to replace longtime director Lori Tsuhako, who retired Dec. 31.

“Our community has been asking for more compassionate and effective ways to care for people facing hardship and houselessness,” Bissen said. “We searched nationwide for someone who could bring people together, strengthen our department and cut through bureaucracy to make things happen. Margaret Willis offers not only experience from large cities, but also genuine love and aloha for our residents and neighbors — especially those who need understanding, dignity and hope during this challenging time for Maui County.

“Margaret Willis will build on the foundation our Department of Human Concerns has established over many years,” Bissen added. “She brings fresh perspective and new ideas, while honoring the dedication of the staff who have long served our community. Her leadership will help us strengthen what works, adapt where needed and better meet the needs of our residents with care and compassion.”

Mayor Bissen said the recent Eco Northwest report, “Recommendations to Address Homelessness in Maui County,” helped guide the selection of a new director. The report reflects ongoing unsheltered efforts by community members and Maui County Council; its recommendations cover coordination and collaboration, crisis response, stabilization, prevention and resilience, as well as targeted efforts for Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi and for West Maui fire survivors.

Willis has more than two decades of experience as a private and public social services management professional. Her project work includes grants management; policy and program design and implementation; and homelessness and homeless prevention for vulnerable populations.

“For more than 23 years, I have been designing and implementing innovative programs to help people who are unhoused, seniors and people with disabilities to secure and maintain stable housing, have access to food, health care and behavioral health treatment and improve their quality of life,” Willis said. “I value collaboration, coordination and compassion in how we meet the needs of a community.

“As a Japanese American visiting Hawaiʻi, I always appreciated the unique Nisei culture that is distinct from the Mainland,” she added. “I am humbled and honored to be selected to lead the County of Maui Department of Human Concerns. I look forward to the opportunity to gather mana’o from stakeholders and community partners to build upon the system of care that the department has carefully crafted over the years.”

Willis has led the development and implementation of successful homeless services, housing and diversion programs across Los Angeles County, Santa Monica, Glendale and San Diego.

Key accomplishments include designing a point-of-arrest diversion program with the Los Angeles City Attorney and Los Angeles Police Department, leading shelter and transitional housing acquisitions, securing partnerships to develop a mixed-use housing and health services facility, and directing large-scale initiatives such as annual homeless counts, multidisciplinary street outreach teams and a COVID-era emergency rental assistance program serving hundreds of households.

Willis currently serves as Director of Los Angeles County’s Benefits Entitlement Services Team, managing over 100 staff who assist more than 5,000 homeless and at-risk disabled individuals in securing stable income through SSI/SSDI and related benefit programs.

Willis received a bachelor’s degree in Communications from University of Texas at Austin.

For general information on the County Department of Human Concerns, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/117/Department-of-Human-Concerns.