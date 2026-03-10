Episode 43 of Kīlauea eruption features lava fountaining at Halemaʻumaʻu

[V1cam] Kīlauea volcano, Hawaii (west Halemaʻumaʻu crater) 3.10.26 – Episode 43. Live video is available here.

Episode 43 of lava fountaining in Halemaʻumaʻu began at the summit of Kīlauea at 9:17 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

Three Kīlauea summit livestream videos that show eruptive lava fountains are available here: https://youtube.com/@usgs/streams

The National Weather Service has issued an ashfall advisory until 5 p.m. for Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National park and areas to the north and east of the park, including the town of Volcano.

Ground-level sensors near the eruptive vents indicate that winds are light and variable, which suggests that volcanic gas emissions and volcanic material may be distributed unpredictably from Halemaʻumaʻu, according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Most lava fountaining episodes since Dec. 23, 2024, have continued for a day or less.

Flows have been confined to Halemaʻumaʻu crater and the southwest side of Kaluapele, Kīlauea’s summit caldera.

“Other significant hazards exist around Kīlauea caldera from Halemaʻumaʻu crater wall instability, ground cracking, and rockfalls that can be enhanced by earthquakes. Close to the vents, the tephra material on the crater rim is prone to cracking, slumping, and small landslides that sometimes expose hot and molten material within,” the HVO reports.

“This underscores the extremely hazardous nature of Kīlauea’s caldera rim surrounding Halemaʻumaʻu crater, an area that has been closed to the public since late 2007,” according to the latest HVO update.