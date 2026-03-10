Free kamaʻāina community sails as Trilogy returns to Lahaina Harbor 

Captain Brian “Turtle” Richard welcomes Trilogy ‘Ohana on the newly rebuilt Trilogy VI. PC: courtesy

Trilogy Excursions announces that beginning March 18, the company will officially resume sailing from Lahaina Harbor for the first time since the August 2023 Lahaina wildfires. The milestone marks a deeply meaningful homecoming for the Lahaina-founded company and signals another step forward for West Maui’s recovery.

Operations from Lahaina Harbor will begin aboard Trilogy VI, the company’s newest sailing catamaran and the replacement vessel for the original Trilogy VI lost in the fires. The week of March 18 will serve as the vessel’s inaugural sail week, welcoming both community members and visitors aboard as Trilogy returns to the harbor that has long been central to its story.

Trilogy Excursions welcomes home Trilogy VI at Lahaina Harbor. PC: courtesy

“As a generational Lahaina company, sailing from this harbor again is incredibly meaningful for our employees and our extended ohana,” said Stephen Bennett, President of Trilogy Excursions. “Being back on the water from Lahaina Harbor represents an important step forward—not just for our company, but for the community that calls this place home.”

Beginning March 18, Trilogy VI will offer daytime and golden hour whale watch sails from Lahaina Harbor through mid-April, coinciding with the final weeks of Maui’s whale season.

Following whale season, the vessel will continue sailing from Lahaina Harbor with additional snorkeling adventures and sailing excursions.

Uncle Sol Kaho’ohalahala delivered a special blessing for the new vessel. PC: courtesy Trilogy

As part of the celebration of Trilogy VI’s inaugural sailing week and the return to Lahaina Harbor, Trilogy Excursions will also host complimentary community sails exclusively for kamaʻāina.

Special Whale Watch community sails will take place next week, offering local residents the opportunity to gather on the water and share in the significance of returning to Lahaina Harbor together.

“These sails are really about reconnection,” said Bennett. “Daily life around the harbor was an important part of this community’s health and well-being. Offering these sails is a small way for us to reconnect with neighbors, friends, and fellow community members who understand how meaningful and healing it is to be back.”

The company hopes the sails will provide an opportunity for reflection, appreciation, and a shared moment on the ocean for those who call Maui home.

Kamaʻāina interested in joining one of the community sails can reserve a space by calling the Trilogy reservations team at 808-874-5649.

With Trilogy VI now sailing from Lahaina Harbor, the company looks forward to continuing its tradition of sharing the beauty and cultural significance of Maui’s waters with both residents and visitors.