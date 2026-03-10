Hirono reintroduces resolution to honor abortion providers

US Sen. Mazie K. Hirono. Photo courtesy

US Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaiʻi and more than 30 colleagues introduced a bicameral resolution Tuesday to designate March 10, 2026, as Abortion Provider Appreciation Day, citing the need to protect healthcare workers facing rising threats.

The resolution honors the work of doctors, nurses and clinic staff who provide reproductive care. The federal recognition highlights the ongoing efforts to ensure medical services remain available despite national legal shifts and reported increases in harassment.

Hirono joined US Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan and US Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts in leading the measure. US Rep. Jill Tokuda of Hawaiʻi also joined as a co-sponsor in the House.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Amidst Trump and Republicans’ attacks on our fundamental reproductive rights, I am proud to reintroduce this resolution to honor the bravery of health professionals who provide critical care,” Hirono said.

March 10 marks the 1993 anniversary of the assassination of Dr. David Gunn in Florida. Gunn’s children, Wendy and David Gunn Jr., said the family remains “despondent and angered” by increasing obstacles to compassionate care their father died to preserve.

Supporters point to a 2024 National Abortion Federation report showing a rise in stalking and death threats against clinic staff and patients. In neighborhood clinics, there are reports of increased security costs and potential staffing shortages that can delay routine medical appointments.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The resolution condemns recent US Supreme Court decisions that limited abortion access. It also affirms a congressional commitment to the safety of health professionals and the right of patients to access care without fear of violence.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Abortion providers are essential, and their dedication should always be honored and appreciated,” said Brittany Fonteno, president and chief executive officer of the National Abortion Federation.

Endorsing organizations include Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Guttmacher Institute and the National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum.