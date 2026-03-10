Kona storm to bring rain, wind, thunderstorms

Kona storm satellite imagery (9:23 a.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2026) PC: NOAA/ NWS

A powerful kona storm will impact the Hawaiian islands this week through the weekend, bringing numerous hazards statewide. The National Weather Service reports that a combination of flash flooding, damaging southerly winds, and strong to severe thunderstorms will threaten the state through the weekend.

The risk for flash flooding will begin today for Kauaʻi, tonight for Oʻahu, Wednesday for Maui County, and Wednesday night for Hawaiʻi Island. The potential for strong to severe thunderstorms and damaging southerly winds is expected to increase significantly statewide late in the week and into the weekend.

A Flood Watch is currently in effect for Niʻihau and Kauaʻi today. Flood Watches will go into effect on Oʻahu beginning tonight, in Maui County beginning on Wednesday morning, and on Hawaiʻi Island starting Wednesday night.

The low pressure system was last tracked about 1,100 miles to the northwest of Kauaʻi. An associated trough with heavy showers and embedded thunderstorms was located just to the west of Kauaʻi and Niʻihau early this morning.

“A broad swath of deep tropical moisture with precipitable water values ranging from 1.5 to 2 inches will be drawn up in this southerly flow and move over the western end of the state today into Wednesday,” the NWS reports.

Periods of heavy rainfall with embedded thunderstorms and gusty winds are in the forecast.

“Impacts today and tonight are expected to be focused primarily across the western half of the state. By Wednesday, the moisture will spread to Maui County, and then the Big Island by Wednesday night, where heavy showers and thunderstorms will be moving into the south and southeast slopes,” according to the NWS.

“Flooding concerns will then continue statewide as the week progresses, particularly where the heavier rainfall persists over the same areas for multiple days,” the NWS reports.

While thunderstorms are expected today through Thursday, forecasters say the environment will become increasingly favorable for severe thunderstorms Thursday night through Saturday morning.

Residents and interests across the state should continue monitoring future forecasts.