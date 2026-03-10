Maluhia Maui Rotary features presentations on local retail entrepreneurship and metabolic health

Certified Metabolic Health Coach Alisha Jermulowske

The Maluhia Maui Rotary Club will feature two presentations at its club meeting today, Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at 5:30 p.m., highlighting perspectives from local business leadership and health education. The meeting will be held at South Maui Gardens by the Peace Pole.

Rotarian Alec Estrada.

Rotarian Alec Estrada, co-owner of the Grab & Go Mart in Kīhei, will share insights from his experience in the retail shop industry. Estrada will discuss his entrepreneurial journey, including the path that led him to pursue opportunities outside of the traditional schooling and into business ownership. Drawing from his day-to-day experience running a neighborhood convenience store, he will speak about lessons learned in retail operations, customer service, and adapting to the evolving needs of the local community.

The meeting will also feature Certified Metabolic Health Coach Alisha Jermulowske, who will present a short talk on metabolic health and its connection to many of today’s most common chronic diseases. Jermulowske will share insights on why metabolic dysfunction is increasingly recognized as a root cause of conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and chronic inflammation, and how improving metabolic health can help individuals take a proactive approach to long-term wellness.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Together, the presentations reflect Rotary’s commitment to bringing diverse perspectives and knowledge to the community while highlighting the work of its members and local professionals.

The Maluhia Maui Rotary Club, part of Rotary International, brings together professionals and community leaders dedicated to service projects and initiatives that strengthen Maui’s community.

For more information about this event or to learn more about the Maluhia Maui Rotary Club, visit www.maluhiamauirotary.org.