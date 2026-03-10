Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 11, 2026

March 10, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A










Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Hazy. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.5 feet 10:45 PM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Numerous showers with

                            isolated thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 12:33 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:37 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:34 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A series of small, medium- to long-period west-northwest swells will bring small surf to north and west facing shores through the rest of the week. The first of these will continue to build through tonight and peak on Wednesday, resulting in a slight bump in surf along north and west- facing shores. Additionally, a small, medium- period north swell is also possible late this week. 


Choppy surf along east-facing shores will continue to trend downward, falling below seasonal levels on Wednesday as winds veer southerly. With the shift of wind direction, surf along south-facing shores will increase, becoming rough and choppy. Late this week, another round of stronger southerly winds will cause south shore surf to build further, meanwhile a series of small, long- period south swells moves through. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
   
  

   
  
   
   
  

   
  
   
   
  

   
  
   
   
  

   
  
   
   
  

   
  
   
   
  

   
  
   
   
  

   
  
   
  
  
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants
  Top-Rated Maui Restaurants  
South
Maui
Kihei • Wailea • Makena
Central
Maui
Kahului • Wailuku • Ma‘alaea
North Shore
& Upcountry
Haiku • Hali‘imaile • Makawao • Pukalani • Haiku • Kula
West
Maui
Kaanapali • Lahaina • Olowalu