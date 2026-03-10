Maui Surf Forecast for March 11, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Hazy.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Numerous showers with
isolated thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
|Sunrise
|6:37 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:34 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A series of small, medium- to long-period west-northwest swells will bring small surf to north and west facing shores through the rest of the week. The first of these will continue to build through tonight and peak on Wednesday, resulting in a slight bump in surf along north and west- facing shores. Additionally, a small, medium- period north swell is also possible late this week.
Choppy surf along east-facing shores will continue to trend downward, falling below seasonal levels on Wednesday as winds veer southerly. With the shift of wind direction, surf along south-facing shores will increase, becoming rough and choppy. Late this week, another round of stronger southerly winds will cause south shore surf to build further, meanwhile a series of small, long- period south swells moves through.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com