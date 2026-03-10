Maui Surf Forecast for March 11, 2026

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 East Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Hazy. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 10:45 PM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Numerous showers with

isolated thunderstorms. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 12:33 PM HST. Sunrise 6:37 AM HST. Sunset 6:34 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of small, medium- to long-period west-northwest swells will bring small surf to north and west facing shores through the rest of the week. The first of these will continue to build through tonight and peak on Wednesday, resulting in a slight bump in surf along north and west- facing shores. Additionally, a small, medium- period north swell is also possible late this week.

Choppy surf along east-facing shores will continue to trend downward, falling below seasonal levels on Wednesday as winds veer southerly. With the shift of wind direction, surf along south-facing shores will increase, becoming rough and choppy. Late this week, another round of stronger southerly winds will cause south shore surf to build further, meanwhile a series of small, long- period south swells moves through.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.