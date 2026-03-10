Maui News

Relationship counselor to discuss conflict resolution at Kīhei-Wailea Rotary

March 10, 2026, 1:30 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Lee Shapiro, relationship counselor and author. Courtesy photo

Relationship counselor and author Lee Shapiro will present techniques for resolving personal and professional conflict during a Rotary Club of Kīhei-Wailea meeting beginning at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday at Kīhei Lutheran Church.

Shapiro, who has more than 45 years of experience in the field, recently authored “The Art of Melting Conflict in all Relationships.” His presentation will focus on practical methods to meet individual needs and de-escalate tension through a centered state of being.

“Our intentions speak louder than our words,” Shapiro said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The event begins with a light lunch and social hour at 11:15 a.m. at the church, located at 220 Moi Place. The formal program follows from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Organizers said the session is open to the public and offers community members a chance to connect while learning communication tools.

The Rotary Club of Kīhei-Wailea has served South Maui since 1978 and has been active in Lahaina recovery efforts for the past three years.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Those interested in attending should RSVP to president@RCKW.org.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants

South
Maui

Kihei • Wailea • Makena

Central
Maui

Kahului • Wailuku • Ma‘alaea

North Shore
& Upcountry

Haiku • Hali‘imaile • Makawao • Pukalani • Haiku • Kula

West
Maui

Kaanapali • Lahaina • Olowalu