Relationship counselor to discuss conflict resolution at Kīhei-Wailea Rotary

Lee Shapiro, relationship counselor and author. Courtesy photo

Relationship counselor and author Lee Shapiro will present techniques for resolving personal and professional conflict during a Rotary Club of Kīhei-Wailea meeting beginning at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday at Kīhei Lutheran Church.

Shapiro, who has more than 45 years of experience in the field, recently authored “The Art of Melting Conflict in all Relationships.” His presentation will focus on practical methods to meet individual needs and de-escalate tension through a centered state of being.

“Our intentions speak louder than our words,” Shapiro said.

The event begins with a light lunch and social hour at 11:15 a.m. at the church, located at 220 Moi Place. The formal program follows from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Organizers said the session is open to the public and offers community members a chance to connect while learning communication tools.

The Rotary Club of Kīhei-Wailea has served South Maui since 1978 and has been active in Lahaina recovery efforts for the past three years.

Those interested in attending should RSVP to president@RCKW.org.