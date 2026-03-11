DCCA: review insurance policies before impacts of kona storm

As severe weather from a powerful Kona storm begins blanketing the state, the Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Insurance Division is encouraging residents to review their insurance policies and take steps now, that can make the recovery and insurance claims process easier after the storm passes.

One of the most important steps homeowners, renters and condominium unit owners can take is to review their insurance policies to understand what is covered and what is not. Residents should also keep copies of their property, flood and auto insurance policies in a waterproof container, or stored securely in the cloud so they can be easily accessed if a claim must be filed.

Consumers are also encouraged to create or update a home inventory before the storm arrives. Taking photos or videos of each room and documenting furniture, appliances, electronics and valuables can help speed up the claims process. Receipts, serial numbers and other records for high-value items should also be saved whenever possible.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Residents should also be aware that most standard homeowners, condominium unit-owners and renters insurance policies do not cover flood damage. Flood insurance is available separately through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), which generally requires a 30-day waiting period before coverage takes effect. To learn more, visit floodsmart.gov or talk with your insurance agent.

“This is not our first storm of the year and it won’t be the last. Preparing now will set you up for the future,” said Insurance Commissioner Scott K. Saiki. “And as always, if you have any questions about your policy or settlement, our office is here to help.”

The Hawaiʻi Insurance Division provides several online resources to help consumers better understand their insurance coverage, including My Insurance Doesn’t Cover What? and Annual Review of Your Insurance Policies.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information or additional assistance, contact the DCCA Insurance Division at 1-844-808-DCCA (3222) or visit http://cca.hawaii.gov/ins.