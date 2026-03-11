Hawaiʻi Energy distributes more than 100 energy-efficient appliances to Lānaʻi homes

PC: Hawaiʻi Energy

Hawaiʻi Energy, the state’s energy conservation program, distributed 132 new energy-efficient refrigerators and freezers to Lānaʻi households today through its Appliance Trade-Up Program. The event took place on Saturday at the Pūlama Lāna‘i Fleet Yard in partnership with the Lānaʻi High and Elementary School Foundation.

“For many families, replacing an aging refrigerator or freezer can make a noticeable difference in monthly electricity costs,” said Caroline Carl, executive director of Hawaiʻi Energy. “On Lāna‘i, where access to larger appliances can be limited and shipping costs can be a barrier, our Appliance Trade-Up program helps bridge that gap by bringing resources directly into communities and making the upgrade process seamless and affordable.”

Eligible residents were invited to trade in a working refrigerator or freezer for a new energy-efficient ENERGY STAR® model for as low as $250. The 132 appliances distributed on Lānaʻi are expected to generate an estimated 95,630.58 kilowatt-hours in annual energy savings for the island.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Hawaiʻi Energy’s Appliance Trade-Up Program has proven to be an effective tool for reducing energy use for Hawai‘i residents. Statewide, the program has helped more than 1,200 households upgrade to energy-efficient models, resulting in more than 8 million kilowatt-hours in projected lifetime energy savings. Each distribution event includes coordinated delivery of the new appliance and responsible recycling of the old unit at no cost.