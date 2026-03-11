Hisako Film Lab launches first-ever Fast Kine Maui 4-Day Film Challenge

Hisako Film Lab, in collaboration with Fuzz Box Productions, hosts its first-ever Fast Kine Maui 4-Day Film Challenge, taking place March 25-29 on Maui.

The new filmmaking competition is open to high school, college, and adult creatives across Maui for a chance to write, shoot, and edit an original short film in just four days.

At the start of the challenge, participants (or teams of up to five people) will receive a prompt they must incorporate into their film. From there, filmmakers will have only four days to complete their project from concept to final cut.

“Fast Kine is a high energy, full throttle, weird, wacky, and delirious film challenge, it’s the most fun you’ll ever have making a movie,” said Hisako co-director Brad Kester. “Don’t worry about perfection, just lean in to whatever resources you have on hand and start filming.”

All completed films will be showcased on March 29 at 7 p.m. at The Fuzz Box in Lahaina, where audiences will have the chance to celebrate the creativity and hard work of Maui’s filmmaking community. This free community event is open to everyone.

Winners will be announced following the screening, with prizes awarded to the top films.

In addition, all completed films will receive a free waiver code to submit to the brand new Wailuku Film Festival happening in June.

The Fast Kine Maui 4-Day Film Challenge is open to high school, college, and adult community members, offering an opportunity for both emerging and experienced filmmakers to collaborate, experiment, and share their stories. Participation is absolutely free. Filmmakers interested in participating can find more information and register at hisakofilmlab.org.

Fast Kine Maui 4-Day Film Challenge is made possible with support from the County of

Maui.

Hisako Film Lab is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating and supporting the next generation of Hawai‘i’s storytellers and filmmakers. Founded in 2023 by Maui-raised filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, the organization aims to create opportunities for local creatives to develop their craft and bring their stories to life. Cretton is known for directing the Marvel Studios film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and the upcoming “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.” Through workshops, mentorship, and creative programming, the organization seeks to cultivate local talent and expand opportunities for aspiring filmmakers across the island.