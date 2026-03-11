Maui Matsuri Art Contest open for student entries

Maui Matsui Art Contest. Previous winning entries.

Maui County students in grades K-12 can now submit entries for the annual Maui Matsuri Art Contest for a chance to win cash prizes of up to $100.

The Japanese Cultural Society of Maui set an April 2 deadline for submissions. All artwork must reflect the 2026 festival theme, “Tomo,” which means friend.

HouseMart Ben Franklin Crafts Maui sponsors the contest.

Organizers will award cash prizes to first and second-place winners across four age divisions: Kindergarten through 2nd grade, 3rd through 5th grade, 6th through 8th grade, and 9th through 12th grade.

Participants must submit hand-drawn, non-digital artwork on 8.5×11-inch paper. Entries cannot be framed or mounted, and no names should appear on the front of the piece.

Students may drop off their work at the HouseMart Ben Franklin Crafts store in the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center by April 2.

Mailed entries should be sent to the Japanese Cultural Society of Maui at P.O. Box 5090, Kahului 96733. These must be postmarked by April 2.

Winners will receive recognition during the Maui Matsuri Children’s Festival at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College campus on May 9. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Ben Franklin store at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center will display the winning artwork. Organizers said they will only mail back entries if the student provides a self-addressed stamped envelope.

Contest rules, entry forms and a list of acceptable mediums are available at mauimatsuri.com. Questions may be sent to mauimatsuri@gmail.com.