Grand Tasting. PC: Kapalua Wine & Food Festival

The Kapalua Wine & Food Festival announced its return for a milestone 45th annual celebration, taking place June 25-28, 2026.

As one of the nation’s oldest and most prestigious culinary events, the festival is the ultimate destination for oenophiles and culinary enthusiasts to share world-class cuisine and premium global wines.

The milestone year features a lineup of events designed to immerse guests in the height of culinary artistry, featuring an elite roster of talent, including Food Network stars Maneet Chauhan, Antonia Lofaso, and a first-time joint appearance on Maui by Michael and Bryan Voltaggio.

Grand Tasting. PC: Kapalua Wine & Food Festival

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The immersive four-day schedule of interactive seminars and exclusive culinary and wine experiences are designed to celebrate the rare convergence of global expertise and local tradition.

The Grand Tasting Gala: This signature celebration, held at The Ritz-Carlton Maui’s Aloha Garden Pavilion and sponsored by Southwest Airlines, brings together Maui’s most acclaimed restaurants alongside distinguished international purveyors, including Petrossian Caviar . On Saturday, June 27, guests will indulge in rare global vintages, inventive handcrafted cocktails, and an array of exceptional culinary creations—all complemented by live musical performances that enhance the evening’s vibrant ambiance.

This signature celebration, held at The Ritz-Carlton Maui’s Aloha Garden Pavilion and sponsored by Southwest Airlines, brings together Maui’s most acclaimed restaurants alongside distinguished international purveyors, including . On Saturday, June 27, guests will indulge in rare global vintages, inventive handcrafted cocktails, and an array of exceptional culinary creations—all complemented by live musical performances that enhance the evening’s vibrant ambiance. The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua Signature Winemaker & Celebrity Chef Dinner: The festival’s most anticipated evening arrives Friday, June 26, with an extraordinary multi-course dinner by celebrity chefs Maneet Chauhan , Antonia Lofaso , and Zach Laidlaw , alongside The Ritz-Carlton Maui’s executive chef Glenn Thompson . This exquisite experience features premium wine pairings from The Boisset Collection , presented by winemaker Jean-Charles Boisset .

The festival’s most anticipated evening arrives Friday, June 26, with an extraordinary multi-course dinner by celebrity chefs , , and , alongside The Ritz-Carlton Maui’s executive chef . This exquisite experience features premium wine pairings from , presented by winemaker . Interactive Wine Seminars: The 2026 slate includes a “Lifetime Achievement Award” tribute to Jean-Charles Boisset with an exploration of the World of Boisset Wines , and the high-energy “Bubbles & Bumps” seminar pairing Moët Hennessy iconic champagne brands with Petrossian’s finest caviars. Additional wine seminars include Sustainable & Organic Wines, Bestsellers & 100 Point Wines, Red, White and Mind-Blowing.

The 2026 slate includes a “Lifetime Achievement Award” tribute to with an exploration of the , and the high-energy “Bubbles & Bumps” seminar pairing Moët Hennessy iconic champagne brands with Petrossian’s finest caviars. Additional wine seminars include Sustainable & Organic Wines, Bestsellers & 100 Point Wines, Red, White and Mind-Blowing. Celebrity Chef Cooking Demos: Guests will experience culinary alchemy during four-course tasting luncheons, featuring Italian-inspired Maui fare from Antonia Lofaso , matched with David Arthur Vineyard & Winery and Lombardi Wines , a joint event hosted by Michael and Bryan Voltaggio and the wines of Hartford Court Winery , and a Hawaiian Indian mashup by Maneet Chauhan paired with Silver Oak Cellars .

Guests will experience culinary alchemy during four-course tasting luncheons, featuring Italian-inspired Maui fare from , matched with , a joint event hosted by , and a Hawaiian Indian mashup by paired with . Pickleball with Whispering Angel: Enjoy a fun, social round‑robin on The Ritz-Carlton Maui’s pickleball courts. All skill levels are welcome for lighthearted games, friendly competition, and plenty of laughs.

Enjoy a fun, social round‑robin on The Ritz-Carlton Maui’s pickleball courts. All skill levels are welcome for lighthearted games, friendly competition, and plenty of laughs. Mixology Pop-Up with Death & Co.: Recognized as leaders of the global craft cocktail movement, Death & Co. brings its award‑winning mixology to Alaloa Lounge at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. Guests will enjoy a curated menu featuring the bar’s signature cocktails and a mixology class offering a behind‑the‑scenes look at the techniques and philosophies that have made Death & Co. an industry icon.

Recognized as leaders of the global craft cocktail movement, Death & Co. brings its award‑winning mixology to Alaloa Lounge at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. Guests will enjoy a curated menu featuring the bar’s signature cocktails and a mixology class offering a behind‑the‑scenes look at the techniques and philosophies that have made Death & Co. an industry icon. Sunset BBQ with Jack Arnold: Fire up the good vibes! Join Jack Arnold for a Sunset BBQ blowout on The Ritz-Carlton Maui’s Beach House Lawn, loaded with signature burgers, smoky grilled meats, and big Maui flavors. Enjoy premium beverages, music, and sunset views from D.T. Fleming Beach.

Petrossian. PC: Kapalua Wine & Food Festival

Festival Passes and The Ultimate Resort Package

Tickets for individual events are available along with Festival Passes with early-access pricing until March 31, 2026. Festival passes include:

All interactive wine tasting seminars

Three celebrity chef cooking demonstrations and tasting luncheons

Grand Tasting Gala premier access 5:30 p.m. (VIP early entry)

Exclusive inclusions only available with Festival Pass: VIP welcome party – meet and greet the winemakers Preferred seminar seating Official Kapalua Wine & Food swag bag (over $250 in value)



The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua offers The Ultimate Kapalua Wine & Food Experience package that includes luxury accommodations, two festival passes, and premier access to resort amenities, including a world-class spa, sparkling three-tiered pool, and championship golf.

Grand Tasting. PC: Kapalua Wine & Food Festival

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A Legacy of Giving Back

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Beyond the table, the festival continues its tradition of supporting the Maui community. UH Maui College’s Culinary Arts Program remains the festival’s primary beneficiary, helping to cultivate the next generation of culinary talent. Additional past beneficiaries include:

Aloha Pu‘u Kukui – Protecting the 9,000-acre watershed that supplies Maui’s essential water resources.

– Protecting the 9,000-acre watershed that supplies Maui’s essential water resources. Lahaina Restoration Foundation & Maui Pono Foundation – Advancing stewardship of Lahaina’s cultural heritage and supporting sustainable rebuilding efforts.

– Advancing stewardship of Lahaina’s cultural heritage and supporting sustainable rebuilding efforts. Lahainaluna Boarders Association – Revitalizing agricultural programming at Hawai‘i’s oldest school west of the Rockies.

For more information, a full schedule of events, and to purchase tickets, visit kapaluawineandfoodfestival.com.