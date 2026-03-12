5 Molokai schools closed today due to flooding

Kaunakakai Elementary. File Photo credit: Hawaiʻi Department of Education.

Molokai High, Molokai Middle, Kaunakakai Elementary, Kilohana Elementary and Maunaloa Elementary on Molokai will be closed today, March 12, due to flooded roads affecting safe access to the campuses. The schools are notifying staff and students’ families.

WHO: Students, faculty and staff of the five schools.

WHEN: Thursday, March 12, 2026.

At this time, all other Hawai‘i State Department of Education (HIDOE) schools are scheduled to be open. The HIDOE is closely monitoring severe weather conditions in collaboration with state and county emergency management agencies to ensure the safety of students and staff. At this time there are no planned statewide school or office closures. Any emergency announcements will be made through the Departmentʻs official communication channels.