All State Parks closed closed until further notice due to severe weather

The County of Maui’s Kepaniwai Park and the State of Hawaiʻi’s ʻĪao Valley State Monument are closed due to the severe weather forecast. PC: Wendy Osher

Due to continuing severe weather, all DLNR Division of State Parks properties on Kauaʻi, Oʻahu, Molokaʻi, Maui, and Hawaiʻi Island are closed until further notice. This includes ʻIolani Palace, the Queen Emma Summer Palace and Mauna ‘Ala (the Royal Mausoleum) on O‘ahu. Closures will remain in effect until state and county emergency management agencies have determined it is safe to resume normal operations.

People are advised to avoid forested and coastal areas due to the dangers of rising streams, flash flooding, falling trees, storm surge, or high surf.

Emergency response or rescue from these areas may be delayed.

DLNR is asking for everyone’s cooperation with all announcements of area closures.

Refunds will be credited to the accounts of anyone who misses camping nights due to storm closures.

Residents and visitors can find information on preparations and safety precautions for heavy rain, flooding, strong winds, power outages, large surf and coastal surge on the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency ( https://dod.hawaii.gov/hiema/ ) and county emergency management agencies’ websites.

More weather information is available at: https://www.weather.gov/hfo

