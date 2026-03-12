Extended power outages expected as kona storm moves across the state

Storm prep and response. File PC: Hawaiian Electric

Hawaiian Electric is urging customers to prepare for extended power outages as a powerful kona storm system makes its way across the islands. While the company is monitoring conditions and preparing for storm-related outages, it does not anticipate implementing its Public Safety Power Shutoff Program despite what false claims online.

“We want to reassure our customers that we’re ready to respond,” said Jim Alberts, Hawaiian Electric senior vice president & chief operations officer. “As long as it’s safe, we’ll be out there restoring power, and we’ll work continuously after the storm clears until all customers have power again.”

The National Weather Service’s forecast includes the potential for significant flash flooding, damaging winds, strong to severe thunderstorms, and snow and ice on Hawaiʻi Island summits. Hawaiian Electric’s response may be delayed as crews will not be able to make repairs in dangerous weather conditions.

Damage to the electrical infrastructure could be extensive. This damage could require extended repair work, and in extreme cases require HECO to rebuild parts of its system. Flooding, fallen structures, debris and other obstacles also can affect the scope and speed of power restoration.

“We urge our customers to complete their final preparations, prepare for outages and make safety their highest priority. And we thank our customers in advance for their patience with what we know will be a challenging next several days. Please know that we’ll be out in force as soon as it’s safe to work,” Alberts said.

Trusted resources to help you stay informed

Hawaiian Electric also warns the public about false alerts that have been circulating online about possible PSPS outages due to the kona storm. The utility urges customers to use the following mobile-friendly resources for the latest and accurate communications about outages and restoration information.