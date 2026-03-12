Hirono, Murray, King lead colleagues in demanding HHS release Title X funding

File PC: Sen. Hirono. YouTube

US Sen. Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI), Patty Murray (D-WA), and Angus King (I-ME) led 36 colleagues in sending a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., demanding that HHS take immediate action to protect Americans’ uninterrupted access to comprehensive family planning and services by awarding a one-year full funding extension for all current Title X grantees.

Last year, the administration withheld millions in funding from almost one in five Title X grantees for months, placing over 840,000 people at risk of losing access to Title X-funded care and forcing some sites to close, according to the senators. While the administration restored funding to these groups by December 2025, many grantees were forced to serve the same need with reduced funding. Now, Title X grantees’ current funding is set to lapse on March 31, 2026.

In their letter, the senators highlight the importance of Title X, helping to provide broader access to important services that have resulted in improved health outcomes like lower maternal and infant mortality, fewer premature births, and lower rates of cancer. Since 1970, the Title X Family Planning Program has provided lifesaving family planning and preventive health services for low-income or uninsured patients. Title X services include contraception, cervical cancer screenings, pregnancy testing and counseling, and sexually transmitted infection testing and treatment.

“In short, these services not only make our communities healthier, but also improve educational and economic attainment for women and their families,” the senators wrote.

While funding for all Title X grantees is set to lapse at the end of the month, HHS typically releases Title X non-compete continuation grant guidance in late December, affording grantees about 90 days to complete their continuation application.

So far, HHS has not released any guidance or the notice of continuation funding opportunity for Title X year-five awards, creating widespread uncertainty. “If this administration fails to meet the April 1, 2026 deadline for releasing Title X funding to current grantees, the repercussions could be catastrophic, with over two million patients losing access to contraception and preventive care and thousands of health care sites put at risk of closure,” the senators said.

“Any gap in Title X funding could result in over two million patients losing access to contraception and preventative care, worsen maternal health outcomes, and increase sexually transmitted infections,” the lawmakers wrote in their letter. “It will also risk layoffs of essential health care providers and staff who provide care for patients at thousands of Title X clinics nationwide, worsening the national maternal and reproductive health care crisis.”

The senators concluded their letter by emphasizing the importance of releasing this funding and how this delay has already caused uncertainty for clinics and patients across the country.

“A lapse in funding caused by this administration would deny patients and their families the dignity of affordable health care and irreparably worsen the health care crisis that President Trump and Republicans in Congress have already exacerbated by enacting the largest cuts to health care in American history,” the senators concluded. “It is imperative that the Department act now and issue a one-year extension of Title X funding.”

In addition to Senators Hirono, Murray, and King, the letter was also signed by Senators Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Chris Coons (D-DE), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Richard Durbin (D-IL), John Fetterman (D-PA), Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Andy Kim (D-NJ), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), Edward Markey (D-MA), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Gary Peters (D-MI), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Bernard Sanders (I-VT), Brian Schatz (D-HI), Adam Schiff (D-CA), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), Tina Smith (D-MN), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Mark Warner (D-VA), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Peter Welch (D-VT), and Ron Wyden (D-OR).