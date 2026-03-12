Molokaʻi, West Maui, South Maui shelters to open at 5 p.m. before kona storm intensifies

Lahaina Civic Center. PC: Wendy Osher (12.6.23)

In coordination with the Maui Emergency Management Agency and County of Maui Department of Human Concerns, the American Red Cross will open shelters at the following locations by 5 p.m. today, March 12, 2026:

Kaunakakai Gym: 180 Ala Malama Ave., Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi.

Lahaina Civic Center in West Maui: 1840 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lahaina.

South Maui Community Park gym: 1501 Liloa Drive, Kīhei.

National Weather Service predicts the storm will intensify tonight and into Friday, March 13.

Shelters will provide cots, food and water. Bring bedding, along with essential supplies and medications. Pets are permitted if they are in crates.

While no evacuation orders are currently in place, the shelters will be opened proactively to provide a safe space for residents and visitors should conditions worsen. The duration of the shelters will depend on the severity of the weather. Additional sites will open if further needs arise, according to MEMA.

A strong, prolonged kona storm is bringing periods of heavy rain and flash flooding to Maui County and the rest of the state. Maui County remains under NWS flood and high wind watches through Saturday afternoon and evening. A high wind warning goes into effect at 6 tonight through 6 a.m. Sunday. Several NWS flood advisories for Maui and Molokaʻi have been posted.

For the latest information, visit NWS at https://www.weather.gov/hfo/ and subscribe to MEMA alerts at mauicounty.gov/MEMA.