AG issues more subpoenas in $35,000 criminal probe

Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez

State investigators issued new subpoenas and conducted fresh interviews this week as part of an ongoing criminal investigation into the suspicious transfer of $35,000.

The Department of the Attorney General released the update Friday, marking the latest development in a probe that has kept local officials and the public on edge.

Investigators with the Special Investigations and Prosecution Division said they are examining a growing pile of documents and evidence.

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“If evidence establishes that a crime has been committed, it will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” the department said.

Officials refused to name the people under investigation or describe specific evidence, citing the need to protect the integrity of the case and the constitutional rights of those involved.

The Attorney General’s office committed to providing biweekly updates on the matter to maintain transparency while the fact-gathering process continues.

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The next scheduled update is set for March 27.