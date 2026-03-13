House Judiciary Committee’s ‘Good Government’ bills cross over to the Senate

Ahead of the legislative crossover deadline, the Hawaiʻi House of Representatives adopted a slate of “good government” measures advanced by the House Committee on Judiciary. The bills have now crossed over to the Senate for further consideration.

“This package of good government bills strengthens our state statutes that prevent public corruption, expand the number of government employees subject to financial disclosure requirements, ensure safe and secure elections, improve efficiency of filing campaign finance disclosure documents, and increase restrictions on campaign fundraising solicitation during legislative sessions,” said House Committee on Judiciary & Hawaiian Affairs Chair David A. Tarnas (D-8 North and South Kohala). “I look forward to working with the Senate to move these important measures forward.”

Rep. David Tarnas.

Four measures (HB772 HD1, HB1519 HD1, HB1520 HD1, and HB2050 HD1) are based on legislative proposals from the Commission to Improve Standards of Conduct (“CISC”)[i]. In 2022, the CISC convened pursuant to HR 9 after two members of the Hawaiʻi State Legislature pleaded guilty to corruption charges related to taking bribes to influence policy matters.

The following bills were adopted by the House and crossed over to the Senate for review:

Each bill description includes the name of the organization or legislator who proposed the bill, including the Campaign Spending Commission (CSC), State Ethics Commission (SEC), or the State Representative who was the first primary introducer. It also notes whether the proposed reform was initially recommended by the Commission to Improve Standards of Conduct (CISC).

HB322 HD2 – Relating to Voter Registration (Rep. Kapela)

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Authorizes state agencies to implement automatic voter registration if designated by the Office of Elections. Requires eligible applicants for instruction permits, provisional licenses, driver’s licenses, and identification cards to be automatically registered or preregistered to vote unless the applicant opts out.

HB772 HD1 – Relating to Campaign Finance (Rep. Belatti and CISC)

Disallows the use of campaign funds to purchase up to two tickets for an event or fundraiser held by another candidate or committee.

HB1519 HD1 – Relating to Campaign Contributions (Rep. Tarnas and CISC)

Requires disclosure of the names of compensated officers, and their immediate family members, of state contractors with contracts exceeding the small purchase threshold established under the Hawaii Public Procurement Code and grantees with grants exceeding $250,000. Prohibits the compensated officers of state contractors, and their immediate family members, from making, promising, or soliciting certain campaign contributions for the duration of the contract exceeding the small purchase threshold. Prohibits state grantees, including compensated officers and their immediate family members, from making, promising, or soliciting certain contributions for the duration of the grant exceeding $250,000. Requires unlawful contributions to be returned to the contributor or escheat to the Hawaii Election Campaign Fund.

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HB1520 HD1 – Relating to Campaign Finance (Rep. Tarnas and CISC)

Clarifies that the five-year statute of limitations for criminal prosecutions of campaign finance violations begins upon discovery of the offense by the Campaign Spending Commission.

HB1525 HD1 – Relating to Elections (Rep. Tarnas)

Appropriates funds to: (1) the counties for more voter service centers for in-person voting; (2) the Office of Elections to print and mail the digital voter information guide to all registered voters; and (3) the Office of Elections to support a public outreach and engagement campaign to encourage greater voter participation.

HB2050 HD1 – Relating to Partial Public Financing of Elections (CSC and CISC)

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Increases the expenditure limit and the amount of partial public campaign financing available for all elective offices. Adjusts the minimum amount of qualifying contributions certain candidates must receive to participate in the program. Increases the matching fund payments for excess qualifying contributions.

HB2054 HD2 – Relating to the Campaign Spending Commission’s Electronic Filing System (CSC)

Requires designated campaign finance documents to be submitted electronically through the Campaign Spending Commission’s upgraded electronic filing system.

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HB2106 HD1 – Relating to Financial Disclosures (SEC)

Expands the scope of persons who are subject to public financial disclosure requirements.

HB2107 HD1 – Relating to Political Fundraising by Executive Branch Employees (SEC)

Prohibits any Executive Branch employee with procurement authority who is nominated or appointed by the Governor to a compensated position subject to confirmation by the Senate from engaging in certain campaign fundraising activities.