Maui Surf Forecast for March 14, 2026
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|West Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|3-5
|South Facing
|8-12
|8-12
|8-12
|4-6
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Cloudy. Occasional showers and
scattered thunderstorms.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|South winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Cloudy. Occasional showers and
scattered thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Breezy. South winds around 25 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:34 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:35 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Gale force southerly winds will create large and rough surf along south facing shores through Saturday afternoon. A small, short to medium period west to west-northwest swell will bring small to moderate surf to north and west facing shores through the weekend. A small, medium period north swell will peak Saturday before gradually declining.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com