Maui Surf Forecast for March 14, 2026

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6 West Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 3-5 South Facing 8-12 8-12 8-12 4-6 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Cloudy. Occasional showers and

scattered thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds South winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 12:49 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Cloudy. Occasional showers and

scattered thunderstorms. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Breezy. South winds around 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 07:38 AM HST. High 0.9 feet 11:55 AM HST. Low 0.0 feet 05:49 PM HST. Sunrise 6:34 AM HST. Sunset 6:35 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Gale force southerly winds will create large and rough surf along south facing shores through Saturday afternoon. A small, short to medium period west to west-northwest swell will bring small to moderate surf to north and west facing shores through the weekend. A small, medium period north swell will peak Saturday before gradually declining.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

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