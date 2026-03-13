Powerful kona storm brings warning level winds and flash flood risks

Kona storm satellite imagery (5:16 a.m., Friday, March 13, 2026) PC: NOAA/ NWS

A powerful kona storm is producing periods of hazardous weather impacts across the Hawaiian Islands through the weekend. Threats range from significant flash flooding, damaging winds, strong to severe thunderstorms, and snow and ice over the highest Big Island summits.

The National Weather Service reports southerly to southwesterly winds will be strongest from today to tomorrow and will produce damaging wind gusts. “The highest threats for damaging winds remain along north and east of the island mountains. Unsettled wet weather conditions with decreasing southwesterly wind trends will continue into early next week,” the NWS reports.

This kona storm begins to lift northward on Monday, and unsettled weather will start to ease across the state. High pressure will build back in north of the state on Wednesday allowing trade winds to return spreading from north to south down the island chain reaching Maui and the Big Island by Thursday morning.

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A High Wind Warning is in effect for Maui County through 6 a.m. on Sunday. South to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph are expected. Island wide strong gusty winds are possible, but areas most at risk are communities north and east of steep mountains.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire state through Saturday afternoon. Considerable flash flooding is possible as the large and powerful kona storm northwest of the state draws deep tropical moisture across the islands. Persistent bands of heavy rain and thunderstorms may produce intense rainfall rates, leading to rapid rises in streams and flooding of roads and low lying areas.