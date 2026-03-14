County Department of Water Supply advises residents to conserve water during ongoing kona storm

Water Conservation Urged.

The County of Maui Department of Water Supply advises all residents and visitors to conserve water during the prolonged kona storm due to safety concerns related to potential power and electronic system disruptions. Non-essential water use should be limited until conditions improve.

Severe weather such as high winds, heavy rain and flooding damage water facilities and sources or disrupt power to wells and pumping stations, which may lead to temporary water service interruptions. In some cases, damage to infrastructure may require temporary water shutoffs while crews assess conditions and make repairs. For safety reasons, certain repairs and maintenance activities may need to wait until weather conditions improve.

To help maintain water availability for essential needs, residents and visitors are advised to:

Use water only for essential needs, such as drinking, cooking and personal hygiene.

Turn off irrigation systems, ice makers and other devices that automatically draw water.

Avoid unnecessary water use whenever possible.

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DWS may issue notifications regarding water service interruptions, conservation requests or water quality advisories through its News Flash notifications. Sign up via County of Maui website at https://www.mauicounty.gov/list.aspx. To subscribe, create a login, scroll down to News Flash, and select notifications for the Department of Water Supply.

For general DWS information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/water.