County of Maui kona storm recap – Saturday, March 14

Kona storm. PC: County of Maui

Storm update:

A powerful kona storm continues to hit Maui County, forcing widespread road closures and property damage from flooding, landslides, sinkholes, downed power lines and other impacts. National Weather Service anticipates severe weather will continue through Sunday for Maui County. Maui Fire Department conducted floodwater rescues overnight in South Maui; also last night, dozens of people, who are now at a shelter, were cut off in Hāna due to road washout. Over the last 14 hours, some areas received more than 20 inches of rain (Kula) and wind gusts more than 70 mph (Kaunakakai), according to NWS.

Kona storm. South Maui. PC: County of Maui

Shelters:

Maui Emergency Management Agency and American Red Cross began proactively opening shelters around the County on Thursday, March 12, and more than 100 people are utilizing shelters countywide at this time. Shelters provide cots, food and water. Bring bedding, along with essential supplies and medications. Pets are permitted if they are in crates. The duration of the shelters will depend on the severity of the weather. Additional sites will open if further needs arise, according to MEMA.

Shelter locations are:

Lānaʻi: Lānaʻi High & Elementary School Gym, 555 Fraser Ave., Lānaʻi City

East Maui: Hāna High School Cafeteria, 4111 Hāna Highway, Hāna

Central Maui: Maui High School Gym, 660 Lono Ave., Kahului

Molokaʻi: Kaunakakai Gym, 180 Ala Malama Ave., Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi

West Maui: Lahaina Civic Center: 1840 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lahaina

South Maui: South Maui Community Park Gym: 1501 Līloa Drive, Kīhei















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Road advisories:

The public is strongly advised AGAINST driving through pooling or moving water. MEMA and Maui Police Department are urging residents and visitors to stay off roadways unless travel is essential during the severe weather event to allow for emergency access and minimize safety concerns. Roadways remain hazardous due to debris, flooding and limited turnaround space. Travel on Hāna Highway into East Maui is inaccessible due to multiple roadway blockages. South Kīhei Road is closed north of Waipuilani, with all of North Kīhei Road also closed. Haleakalā National Park’s summit and Kīpahulu districts are closed, according to the National Park Service. The public is urged not to attempt travel into these areas until further notice. Treat any traffic light that is out or malfunctioning as a four-way stop.

Road closures:

For updates on County of Maui road closures, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/roadclosures or download the Genasys Protect app at mauicounty.gov/MEMA.

Water conservation advisory

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Due to inclement weather, Department of Water Supply advises all Maui County residents and visitors to conserve water during this time due to safety concerns related to potential power and electronic system disruptions. Please limit nonessential water use until conditions improve. Sign up for DWS News Flash notifications at https://www.mauicounty.gov/list.aspx.

County closures:

All County of Maui countywide offices, parks, facilities and services are closed today, 3/14, due to severe weather impacts and to minimize roadway traffic. Only essential workers are reporting to duty.

Storm background

A large, prolonged Kona storm is bringing periods of heavy rain and flash flooding to Maui County and the rest of the state. NWS issued a flood watch for Maui County from Wednesday morning through Sunday afternoon, March 15. Several flash flood warnings have been issued for Molokaʻi and Maui. A high wind warning for Maui County went into effect Thursday evening, March 12, through Sunday evening, March 15. Watches mean hazardous conditions are possible. Advisories mean hazardous conditions are occurring, imminent or likely. Warnings mean hazardous conditions are imminent or already happening.

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County response

Mayor Richard Bissen signed an emergency proclamation on March 10 that lets the County access State and Federal assistance and streamlines procedures to quickly deploy resources, personnel and services if needed. County Emergency Operations Center went into activation as of 6 a.m. Thursday, March 12.

Damage assessments

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MEMA is working with local and state partners to continue assessing damage from the storm. Residents and businesses impacted by the storm may submit damage reports to MEMA online at https://crisistrack.juvare.com/public/mauiHI/request.html. Damage reports after a severe weather event help assess impacts, prioritize response efforts and access recovery resources.

More information

For the latest information, visit NWS at https://www.weather.gov/hfo/and subscribe to MEMA alerts at mauicounty.gov/MEMA.