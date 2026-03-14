Kona storm traffic impacts on Maui – Saturday, March 14, 2026

Washed out in Kēōkea. PC: Michael Reiley

The public is strongly advised AGAINST driving through pooling or moving water. MEMA and Maui Police Department are urging residents and visitors to stay off roadways unless travel is essential during the severe weather event to allow for emergency access and minimize safety concerns. Roadways remain hazardous due to debris, flooding and limited turnaround space.

Travel on Hāna Highway into East Maui is inaccessible due to multiple roadway blockages. South Kīhei Road is closed north of Waipuilani, with all of North Kīhei Road also closed. Haleakalā National Park’s summit and Kīpahulu districts are closed, according to the National Park Service. The public is urged not to attempt travel into these areas until further notice. Treat any traffic light that is out or malfunctioning as a four-way stop.

Here is an ongoing list of road closures:

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(6:29 p.m., March 14, 2026) Piʻilani Hwy is currently closed for local traffic only going into Hana town, from the area of Ulupalakua Ranch.

(4:40 p.m., March 14, 2026) Honoapiʻilani Highway remains closed from the Kuihelani Highway to the Olowalu dump due to flooding and debris.

(4:37 pm., March 14, 2026) Honoapiʻilani Hwy is closed from Plantation Club Drive going into Honokohau and Kahakuloa areas due to large boulders. Local traffic only.

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(4:06 p.m., March 14, 2026) Rocks on the road at mile marker 35 on Honoapiʻilani Highway, in the vicinity of Punalau Beach (Windmill Beach) north of Kapalua. Road is passable. A crew is en route. Avoid the area.

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(3:54 p.m., March 14, 2026) Holopuni Road is closed at Pulehu Road due to flooding.

(3:19 p.m., March 14, 2026) Kahekili Highway is closed (north bound) at Waiheʻe School due to unsafe conditions. Local traffic permitted only.

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(2:49 p.m., March 14, 2026) Hansen Road is closed in both directions between Hana Highway and Pulehu Road due to downed live power lines.

(2:34 p.m., March 14, 2026) Honoapiʻilani Highway (Hwy 30) is closed in both directions from Kuihelani Hwy., to the Olowalu Dump due to flooding, swift water, as well as the state’s assessment of the integrity of the Ukumehame bridge.

(1:41 a.m., March 14, 2026) Olowalu Road is now open for all vehicle traffic.

(10:43 a.m., March 14, 2026) Hana Highway is currently closed from the area of Twin Falls and is open to local traffic only, that are going in to Hana Town.