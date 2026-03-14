Maui Surf Forecast for March 15, 2026

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 6-8 6-8 5-7 5-7 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Cloudy. Showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds Breezy. South winds 20 to 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 05:49 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 01:11 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Cloudy. Showers with isolated

thunderstorms. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Breezy. South winds around 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 07:38 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 12:34 PM HST. Sunrise 6:33 AM HST. Sunset 6:35 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Strong to gale-force southerly winds will create large and rough surf along south facing shores into Sunday, though recent observations show that surf along south facing shores has declined a bit today, particularly across the western end of the state where winds have decreased. Therefore, the High Surf Advisory has been cancelled. Winds will shift shift westerly and diminish early next week as the storm gains increasing distance far to the north of the islands. Additionally, a small long-period south swell will result in a slight bump in south shore surf Tuesday.

A small, short to medium period west to west-northwest swell will bring small to moderate surf to north and west facing shores through the rest of the weekend. An additional bump in north shore surf is expected on Tuesday. Additionally, a small, medium period north swell will peak this weekend before gradually declining. Another small north swell could arrive late in the .

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.