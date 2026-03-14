Maui Surf Forecast for March 15, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|5-7
|5-7
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Cloudy. Showers with isolated
thunderstorms.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|Breezy. South winds 20 to 25 mph.
|
|Weather
|Cloudy. Showers with isolated
thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|Breezy. South winds around 25 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:33 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:35 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Strong to gale-force southerly winds will create large and rough surf along south facing shores into Sunday, though recent observations show that surf along south facing shores has declined a bit today, particularly across the western end of the state where winds have decreased. Therefore, the High Surf Advisory has been cancelled. Winds will shift shift westerly and diminish early next week as the storm gains increasing distance far to the north of the islands. Additionally, a small long-period south swell will result in a slight bump in south shore surf Tuesday.
A small, short to medium period west to west-northwest swell will bring small to moderate surf to north and west facing shores through the rest of the weekend. An additional bump in north shore surf is expected on Tuesday. Additionally, a small, medium period north swell will peak this weekend before gradually declining. Another small north swell could arrive late in the .
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com